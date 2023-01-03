Biden's Team Is Being Effusive to Netanyahu. It's Time They Had a Talk With James Baker

First came U.S. President Joe Biden’s official congratulatory statement.

“Today, Israel’s Knesset voted to ratify a new Israeli government under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” he said last Thursday.

“The United States is working to promote a region that’s increasingly integrated, prosperous, and secure, with benefits for all of its people,” he continued. “From the start of my Administration, we have worked with partners to promote this more hopeful vision of a region at peace, including between Israelis and Palestinians. We aim to continue this important work with Israel’s new government under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership. And as we have throughout my Administration, the United States will continue to support the two state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values.”

A few hours later came Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a message of his own.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government to promote democratic values, advance shared interests, and tackle mutual challenges. Our commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering,” he tweeted.

Perhaps it is time for Biden and Blinken have a word with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama or James Baker III.

You can credibly argue that this is merely politeness being expressed to an ally, and that in fact thinly veiled warnings are peppered through the texts. But surely the Biden administration understands what kind of illiberal, extremist government has been formed in Israel.

It did send some ambiguous early warnings, on top of a clearer rebuke issued by Sen. Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, last October. But is it really following the proposed and clearly stated intention to encroach on Israel’s liberal democracy and the ostensible assault on the judiciary? Has it actually read Mr. Netanyahu’s tweet from last week, where he emphatically and unequivocally laid out his policy in regard to the Palestinians?

“These are the basic guidelines of the national government headed by me: The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel. The government will promote and develop settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel – in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan Heights, Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu declared.

Are Biden and Blinken’s statements compatible with Netanyahu’s? Do they think they are? Or is this arcane diplomatic etiquette that means nothing? And if that is the case, why bother?

Does Joe Biden really believe that a Jewish vote or a Jewish donation dollar will be lost if he stands up to Netanyahu’s defiant rhetoric or refrains from publishing these futile statements about working together?

Allies work together when their interests are aligned, policy is coordinated, and trust and credibility are established. Is this really the case in their assessments for the year ahead on Iran or the Palestinians?

Evidently, the Biden administration would like nothing more than to not have to deal with, let alone confront, Israel – or, for that matter, sink into that quagmire called “the Israeli-Palestinian issue.” With the focus on domestic policy, and the Ukraine war and China challenges overseas, the Middle East is an unwelcome nuisance, especially with a presidential election on the horizon.

But they should know better than to just grandstand for no apparent benefit. And if they don’t, they should take a look at the statement issued by Eli Cohen, one of the three foreign ministers Israel currently has.

Israel, Cohen said, will take a more pro-Russian position on the Ukraine war. Israel will not condemn Russia, he added, noting that he will speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. The Foreign Ministry, he ceremoniously promised, will “prepare a detailed presentation to the security cabinet on the issue.”

That’s quite the statement from a man with less than 24 hours’ foreign policy experience, slated to serve as foreign minister for just a year (later returning for a further year in rotation).

The administration must have been too busy or indifferent to notice the asinine statement, but Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham did. “I hope Mr. Cohen understands that when he speaks to Russia’s Lavrov, he’s speaking to a representative of a war criminal regime that commits war crimes on an industrial scale every day,” he tweeted. Later, he cautioned that “to stay quiet about Russia’s criminal behavior will not age well.”

Open gallery view Sen. Lindsey Graham on Capitol Hill last September. Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

The story here isn’t Cohen’s unimportant speech, but Netanyahu and his government. In case the U.S. administration forgot or chose to forget history, here’s a brief overview.

In March 2015, against the backdrop of Netanyahu’s speech to Congress against the Iran nuclear deal, former Secretary of State James Baker called the Israeli premier’s actions and statements “diplomatic missteps and political gamesmanship.”

It was Baker who in 1990 barred the then-deputy foreign minister from the State Department building in Foggy Bottom, after Netanyahu callously slammed the U.S.’ policy in the Middle East. “It is astonishing,” a conceited and concerned Netanyahu said, “that a superpower like the U.S., which was supposed to be the symbol of fairness and international honesty, is building its policy on a foundation of distortion and lies.”

Baker was less than impressed with the foreign policy criticism Netanyahu aired, using language usually reserved for the then-Soviet Union.

The State Department ban was lifted, but only lower-level officials were allowed to meet with Netanyahu – whom Baker and his deputies refused to meet for the remainder of their term.

And that was just the beginning. In January 1998, during his first term as prime minister, Netanyahu traveled to Washington to meet with then-President Clinton. Rather than wait with his schedule until after the meeting, as is customary, Netanyahu chose on his first night to go to the Mayflower Hotel and greet a big evangelical “Moral Majority” gathering.

He walked in during the middle of a passionate speech by its founder, Rev. Jerry Falwell, to “thunderous applause” according to a New York Times report. Falwell, a “End Times” propagator, famously said that “the Antichrist may be alive and Jewish.” Netanyahu then met with House Speaker Rep. Newt Gingrich and Sen. Jesse Helms, two vocal and harsh critics of the Democrat president.

In October 2010, in his second stint as prime minister and after a less-than-successful first meeting with President Obama in mid-2009, Netanyahu was set to host Vice President Joe Biden. The latter’s pro-Israel bona fides were impeccable since being elected as a senator in 1973 and his two stints as chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

On the day Biden arrived, Netanyahu’s government announced plans for new building and expansion in some settlements. This led to a 48-minute reprimand call from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but Netanyahu acted as if he could care less.

Open gallery view Sen. Mitt Romney during a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing last November. Credit: AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES/ REUTER

In July 2012, four months before the U.S. presidential election, Netanyahu warmly welcomed Republican candidate Mitt Romney – who came for a major fundraiser in Jerusalem – together with his financial benefactor Sheldon Adelson.

Two months later, Romney ran an ad featuring Netanyahu with the slogan “The world needs American strength, not apologies.” Netanyahu’s bet and assessment that Romney would win led Joe Klein of Time Magazine to describe the premier’s behavior as “an unprecedented attempt by a putative American ally to influence a U.S. presidential campaign.”

The New Yorker editor, David Remnick, wrote that Netanyahu seemed “determined, more than ever, to alienate the president of the United States and, as an ally of Mitt Romney’s campaign, to make himself a factor in the 2012 election.”

In March 2015, the defining moment arrived: Behind the president and vice president’s backs, Netanyahu arranged to be invited by congressional Republicans to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on the nuclear deal. Netanyahu deliberately but recklessly forfeited the chance to influence Obama and the agreement’s content and language through quiet and discreet talks, for the sake of bombastic rhetoric and open confrontations three weeks before an Israeli election.

Open gallery view Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress, March 2015. Credit: AFP

By 2018, two years after his friend Donald Trump – a brother from “another league” as later campaign banners screamed all over Israel (another bro, Vladimir Putin, was on a separate poster) – won the 2016 election, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, with Netanyahu providing ample encouragement and arguments playing on Trump’s “It was Obama’s deal” soft spot.

Typically, Netanyahu never offered or had an alternative policy. As a result, by January 2023, the Biden administration is facing an Iran with more enriched uranium and advanced centrifuges than it ever had before – arguably much closer to a nuclear bomb than ever before.

Over the past decade, Netanyahu and his minions have exhibited an odious, dismissive and arrogant attitude toward the Democratic Party. He regards American Jews – 75 percent of whom vote Democrat – as replaceable by Tea Party and MAGA Republicans, and evangelical Christians.

However unwise it may be, he is allowed to believe this politically and it is his right to act on it. What is less believable is how a Democratic administration conveniently lives in denial about it and sugarcoats it with a 1990s mind-set.

The U.S. administration should by no means pressure or threaten Israel based on the composition of the governing coalition or statements alone. It is right to wait for action and policy before presenting an adversarial position.

The idea that the United States will eventually stand up to Israel’s policies and highlight the disparities with U.S. interests is a wishful, somewhat delusional, idea entertained by the Israeli center and left. But that does not justify the Americans issuing bland, effusive and almost groveling statements.