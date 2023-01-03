Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount Visit Ended in Quiet, but History Shows It May Not Hold

Ariel Sharon’s September 28, 2000 visit to Temple Mount ended quietly. Sharon’s coterie disparaged the senior Shin Bet and Police figures who warned of an explosion. They were seen as nags, cowards even. The violence only exploded the next day when tens of thousands who attended Friday prayers clashed with police, and the shockwaves soon spread to the West Bank. Within days, Israel had slid into the Second Intifada, the bloodiest Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which cost the lives of thousands.

Uri Ariel’s visit to Temple Mount, on the Jewish new year eve of 2015, ended with no unusual incident, but that evening clashes erupted in East Jerusalem, triggering the so-called "knife intifada", during which Palestinians carried out dozens of stabbing and vehicular assaults.

Despite the cliché, history doesn't repeat itself, nor can conditions in East Jerusalem in 2000 or 2015 be compared to those of today. Also not comparable are Sharon’s publicized and flashy visit and the hurried visit, replete with misdirection stunts, held by Ben-Gvir.

But the quiet with which the visit was received on the Palestinian street promises nothing regarding the future. In the past hundred years, the Palestinians have proved on numerous occasions that al-Aqsa is a bright red line.

In the Palestinian view, all of Temple Mount is al-Aqsa, and therefore there's no room for Jewish worship on it. But it’s much more than that. It's a national, religious, and political symbol of the first order, and any change to it is seen as a personal and national humiliation, demanding response.

Visits by senior Israeli figures are considered by the Palestinian and the entire Arab world as a violation of the exclusive control of the Muslim Waqf over the compound. The Waqf’s terminology refers to these visits as an “incursion” or “invasion.” These terms were adopted in all the condemnation announcements by Arab governments: Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Even if it ends peacefully on the ground, this visit, less than a week after the government’s inauguration, already seems to be causing significant damage to Israel’s relations with Arab countries, and a worrying precedent for the rest of the government’s term.

In 2015, following the wave of violence that broke out, then and current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to order a halt to the visits of Israeli lawmakers to the mountain. Since then the visits have resumed, but other than Uri Ariel and a single visit by then-Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, when the mountain was closed to Muslims anyway, no ministers have visited the mountain in recent years.

Despite all this, Ben-Gvir’s visit may yet pass in peace and be washed out by the incessant stream of provocations and stupid and irresponsible statements by the new ministers. But it may also signal the start of a dangerous change of policy at Temple Mount.

The first sensitive timeframe is the upcoming Friday prayers at the mount. Another problem is that past experience shows that heavily publicized incidents at Temple Mount tend to encourage lone-wolf terrorists to embark on attacks “to protect the mosque.”

In addition, Temple Mount is but one factor in East Jerusalem tensions. It appears that the new government will provide plenty more – from the evacuation of Palestinian families in favor of settlers, accelerating projects such as the Kotel cable car or archeological excavations in Silwan, and myriad police abuse toward the Palestinian public, as occurred during Ramadan of 2021, when Sheikh Jarrah evacuations combined with the decision to prohibit sitting on the steps of the Damascus Gate to cause violent clashes that reverberated throughout the country.

This is how a combination of factors can push Jerusalem and the entire West Bank into chaos.

But the true test will come in the spring. Unfortunately Passover, the most important on the calendar of Temple activists, will fall this year on the second week of Ramadan.

On Tuesday Raphael Morris, one of the most extreme and energetic proponents of rebuilding the Jewish temple, already wrote to Ben-Gvir, demanding that he direct the police to allow the renewal of the Passover sacrifice this year. Morris asks that approval be given “as soon as possible, so that he can prepare on all levels (logistical, Halachic, bureaucratic, and more) … there is a golden opportunity to restore past glory.”

There's nothing new in this letter. A similar one is submitted and rejected every year, and every year Morris and his friends try to sneak up the mountain with a goat’s gid, and are apprehended by the police before getting there.

The difference is that this year, the minister in charge of the police is the lawyer who represented Morris following his previous arrests with the sacrificial kid. “It is unacceptable that people should be arrested merely for trying to practice the commandments of the Jewish religion,” is how attorney Ben-Gvir responded to Morris’s 2017 arrest.

It's not unlikely that this year he'll direct the police not to arrest, and perhaps even to assist whoever seeks to practice the commandment of the Passover sacrifice. “An act which will hasten salvation immediately, and go down in history as the commencement of construction of the third temple,” as Morris wrote.