Ben-Gvir Visits Temple Mount for the First Time Since Election

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound on Tuesday morning during his first week in office, following up on recent declarations that he intends to visit the site.

Ben-Gvir stated both during and after the election that he wanted to bring about changes to the religious status quo on the Temple Mount to allow Jews to pray there. On the eve of the election, he stated that he would demand that Netanyahu introduce "equal rights for Jews" on the mountain.

In response to Ben-Gvir's statements, Hamas on Monday said that his ascent to the mount could "lead to an explosion" for which the new government would bear responsibility. According to a report in Lebanon, the organization also conveyed messages to Israel through Egyptian intermediaries, warning of possible consequences for the actions of the new National Security Minister.

But a statement from Ben-Gvir declared that "Our government will not submit to Hamas threats. The Temple Mount is the most important place for the people of Israel, and we maintain freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mountain."

According to eyewitnesses, Ben-Gvir spent several minutes alone in the compound. He requested to visit the site on Monday explaining that the visit was intended to mark the fast of the Tenth of Tevet. Accompanying the visit were also members of the "Temple Mount Administration," an unofficial organization working to promote Jewish pilgrimage to the Mount.

Footage of Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount.

The police reported that the minister held a situation assessment with them on Monday evening, at the end of which it was decided to allow his visit to the mount "in coordination with the political echelons." According to the police, the visit to the compound ended "without any unusual incidents."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned "Ben-Gvir's break in to the Al-Aqsa Mosque" adding that it was "an unprecedented provocation and that there is a real threat of escalation for which Netanyahu is responsible."

Ben-Gvir's last visit to the compound took place last March and lasted about fifteen minutes during which he said, "My visit here conveys a very simple message – I will not surrender, and I will not capitulate. The State of Israel must not capitulate to terrorists who are trying to murder us all."