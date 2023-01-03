AG to Tell High Court: Tax Convictions Disqualify Dery From Serving as Minister

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to inform the High Court of Justice on Tuesday that she opposes the appointment of Shas chairman Arye Dery as a minister, Justice Ministry officials said on Monday. Baharav-Miara’s view is based on Dery’s conviction for tax offenses in January 2022 and the circumstances of the plea bargain he made.

Baharav-Miara has not yet finalized her submission on the matter, and will continue working on it Tuesday morning, said the ministry officials. She is also required to state her position on the petitioners’ claims that the amendment to the Basic Law on the Government must be struck down. They argue that the proposed change, meant to provide a legal basis for the appointment, represents abuse of the Knesset’s authority to legislate Basic Laws.

Dery, Shas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset legal adviser will also submit their briefs to the High Court on Tuesday.

Netanyahu and Dery are expected to meet this week to discuss their options if Dery’s appointment to the cabinet is disqualified, as they prepare for the High Court’s hearing on the matter scheduled for Thursday. The two have spoken about it on a number of occasions, but it is still not yet clear how they will act, said Likud sources. The main fear in circles close to Netanyahu and Dery stems not from the chance that the amendment allowing the appointment will be struck down, but from the petitions arguing that such an appointment is unreasonable in light of Dery’s repeated criminal convictions.

According to the recent plea bargain, Dery confessed and was convicted a year ago of tax offenses and sentenced to probation. As part of the plea bargain, Dery resigned from the Knesset – and as a result the court was not required to rule on whether his actions were a “crime of moral turpitude.” This was Dery’s third criminal conviction, and he served a prison term because of his prior ones.

Open gallery view Aryeh Deri on his release from prison in 1999. Credit: AP

Last week, the Knesset amended the Basic Law on the Government, which had prevented a person who served a prison sentence from being appointed a cabinet minister, and the law now applies only to someone who served actual time in prison and not probation, as in Dery’s most recent verdict.

The petition against the appointment argues that the Knesset abused its authority in allowing Dery’s appointment, and that it is highly unreasonable in light of his latest conviction for tax offenses. The amendment “requires judicial intervention to strike down the legislation” because it was not done for the public interest but to serve “the personal needs of Knesset members, for the purpose of obtaining power to allow a convicted tax offender to serve in the cabinet,” said the petitioners.

In addition, the petitioners argued that Dery misled the court when he declared that as part of the plea bargain, he would retire from public life, thus “the verdict and sentence handed down in his case are void because they were obtained fraudulently.”

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and Arye Dery Credit: Mark Israel Salem

Even though the High Court had scheduled a hearing on the issue, Dery was sworn in last week as interior and health minister, to serve in these two ministries for the first half of this government’s tenure. For the second half, he is to be appointed finance minister and will be deputy prime minister throughout the entire term.

Last week, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut released the names of the 11 High Court justices who will sit on the expanded panel hearing the case against Dery’s appointment. Legal experts told Haaretz the composition of the panel leans to the liberal side.