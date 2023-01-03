Attorney General Will Not Represent Netanyahu in Key Case Surrounding 'Dery Law'

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be represented by a private lawyer before the High Court over the so-called "Dery law," days after it was reported that she would find it difficult to defend some of the new government's proposed bills and cabinet decisions.

Baharav-Miara is expected to respond to court petitions challenging what has been dubbed the Dery law, which would allow Netanyahu's ally Arye Dery to be appointed as a government minister despite his criminal record. Sources in the Ministry of Justice told Haaretz on Monday that the AG is likely to oppose the amendment allowing Dery to serve in the cabinet on the grounds that is not reasonable.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and Arye Dery in the Knesset last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In some of these cases the nascent government may turn to private attorneys to represent it in court. A refusal to defend amendments to laws, cabinet decisions or appointments may exacerbate confrontations between the Attorney General’s Office and the government. Some designated cabinet members are already threatening to depose the attorney general.

The new government also plans to take aim at the position of AG itself by splitting the position into two separate roles: Baharav-Miara would continue to serve as legal adviser to the government, but the attorney general’s role as chief prosecutor would be reassigned to a newly created position reporting to the state prosecutor. This comes in the context of broader judicial reforms in the pipelines.

Flouting protocol, Netanyahu did not invite the attorney general to his government’s first cabinet meeting, held after Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony. Justice Ministry officials have interpreted the move as an intentional sub, but in a statement the prime minister’s Likud party said the meeting was ceremonial and attended only by cabinet members.