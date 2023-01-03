How Far Will Israelis Go to Protest Netanyahu's Far-right Government?

Last week, Israel’s most extremist, fundamentalist and right-wing government was sworn in. It is led by Benjamin Netanyahu, whose ongoing corruption trial previously triggered large demonstrations against him, known as the Balfour protests.

Today, the danger to Israel's future is much greater than what was already the unprecedented situation of a prime minister on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and his attempts to subvert justice.

The current government represents a threat to Israel’s liberal and democratic foundations: it intends to push through policies such as the “override clause” allowing the government to pass unconstitutional laws stripping protections from individuals and minorities, and gives control over the police and West Bank administration to extremist far-right leaders. This looming threat must be met with new, and creative, methods.

The first protest against the new government outside the Knesset during its swearing in last Thursday both looked and sounded a lot like the Black Flags on highway overpasses and the Balfour Street protests, the latter held opposite the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem, which sought Netanyahu’s resignation.

Those noisy, energetic, even carnivalesque demonstrations, which took place every Saturday evening, lasted more than a year. They ended in May 2021, when Israel went to the polls and a new government, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, was established, albeit with a fragile majority. This change in leadership was mainly due to diverse anti-Netanyahu politicians working together to build an alternative coalition.

Although last week's protest marketed itself as against the new government and was organized by a diverse coalition of civil society organizations, the scenes and sounds were the same.

Protester friends from Balfour reconnected with hugs and smiles. Familiar chants against corruption could be heard (“Crony capitalism! World of crime!”), as well as comparisons with Erdogan's regime in Turkey, and protest costumes were taken out of the closet. The same demonstration leaders could be spotted in the crowd and on stage. It was hard to escape the feeling of deja vu.

The Balfour protests were important in placing public dissatisfaction with Netanyahu firmly on the public agenda. However, they can no longer use the same tactics to effectively lead the opposition to today's much more serious threats.

The belief at Balfour was that mass protests would bring down Netanyahu. Protest leaders talked about a ‘magic number’ of protesters that would tip the balance.

But street protest will not be enough given the new reality. Elections will not recur anytime soon, and Bibi’s coalition partners are unlikely to be put off by vocal corruption accusations such as those that came from Balfour. It is important to think beyond the street and turn protest energy into political and electoral power.

Open gallery view Protestor in Netanyahu mask wearing prison clothing and a sign saying 'Liar' at one of the Balfour protests last year Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

And yet, many long-time protesters I spoke to on Thursday did not seem to see a need for change. Amir Haskel, one of the originators and leaders of the anti-Netanyahu protests admitted that protesters should not “fight yesterday’s wars” and revert to 2020 tactics such as protesting on bridges and camping out on Balfour Street.

But when asked how the protest should now change, he spoke of large demonstrations of tens or hundreds of thousands. Others agreed. “As long as we can protest, we will protest,” said Emanuel Yellin, 52, a veteran anti-Netanyahu protester from Beer Sheva.

But the decision of how to protest is just as important as the decision to protest itself. Taking to the streets is only one way of expressing collective dissatisfaction with the government and wielding collective power.

Today, as Netanyahu’s illiberal and religious coalition changes the rules of the game itself, protesters will have to find bold and potentially radical ways to respond effectively. They will also need to grow their ranks by finding new partners outside of their activist circles and civil society organizations. A hint of what this could entail could be seen in recent weeks as new forms of protest began to emerge from untraditional places reflecting deep worry from different sectors in Israel.

Open gallery view Protest last week by Israel's LGTBQ community and allies blocking a key highway in Tel Aviv on the day Netanyahu's new government was sworn in Credit: Hadas Parush

Over 70 municipalities across the country declared that, if homophobic MK Avi Maoz cut funds for external liberal education programs, cities would fund the programs themselves. Over 200 doctors penned a letter to Netanyahu raising the alarm over intended policies of discrimination in the healthcare system. Universities sent out letters stating they would not discriminate against any of their students. One of Israel's largest banks, Discount Bank, and numerous tech companies publicly asserted they will not provide services to companies discriminating against Israeli citizens.

This can serve as a launchpad and inspiration for further action: municipalities can organize on the local level and pass regulations that bypass national policy; both private and public sectors can declare strikes and boycotts.

As Netanyahu’s new government takes aim at secular, liberal, tax-paying, and military serving Israeli citizens, they hold the power to fight back. They play a large role in fueling the economy and can shut it down or consider withholding taxes (secular Israeli pay six times more tax than ultra-Orthodox Israelis).

There are also more drastic measures that Israelis may not be ready to think about just yet such as not sending their children to mandatory military service in an army led by extremist figures who did not complete military service themselves.

In terms of protest, coalitions between different groups targeted by the new government, from the LBGTQ community and women to Reform Jews and Arabs, matter. But as the 2021 election that brought down Netanyahu showed, street protests alone are unlikely to succeed. It will also take work by an as-yet fragmented official political opposition.

All of this will take courage and the willingness to meet radical challenges with radical responses. Civil society is still trying to understand how best to respond to the multiple threats posed by the new government and this will take some time.

But the first step in this direction is the recognition that the Israel of 2020 is not the Israel of 2023. More of the same kind of street-level protest will not suffice.

Anat Peled is a Rhodes Scholar who completed her Master’s degree in history at the University of Oxford and is a research fellow at Molad: The Center for the Renewal of Israeli Democracy. Twitter: @AnatPeled1