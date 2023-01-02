Violent Haredi Battalion Moves to Golan Heights

The nominally ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, is being reassigned from the West Bank to the Golan Heights for what the Israel Defense Forces calls extended operational deployment. The battalion was placed last week under the Northern Command for what is expected to be an 11-month assignment.

Although the IDF isn’t saying so explicitly, the decision was taken due to numerous incidents of violence by the battalion’s soldiers against Palestinians. The move is presumably aimed at giving the unit, which has drawn the scrutiny of the U.S. State Department, a chance to cool off.

Most battalions of the regular army are deployed in a specific sector for four to six months and rotated out for retraining. Deployments in the Kfir Infantry Brigade, to which the unit once known as the Haredi battalion belongs, are deployed for much longer periods and train for much less time. Kfir battalions are usually deployed in the West Bank under the IDF Central Command, but are sometimes assigned to other sectors.

Netzah Yehuda is usually based in the Ramallah area, where prolonged deployment is considered particularly wearing due to the boredom and repetitive tasks involved, which harms the troops’ competence and readiness.

In the case of Netzah Yehuda, a relatively large number of incidents occurred in which soldiers were arrested for beating Palestinians, in some cases facing criminal charges.

In August, four of the battalion’s soldiers were suspended after they were filmed beating a Palestinian near Ramallah.

A year ago, Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, 78, and with U.S. citizenship, died in the village of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah, shortly after he was detained late at night by soldiers from the battalion who handcuffed him, covered his mouth left him in the cold. An autopsy performed by three Palestinian physicians noted injuries to his arms and legs and gave the cause of death as cardiac arrest caused by psychological stress resulting from physical violence.

In the wake of a Military Police investigation, the platoon and company commanders were dismissed and barred from command positions for two years.

In September, Haaretz reported that the U.S. embassy in Israel was asked to prepare a report for internal use on the battalion’s activities. Embassy staff interviewed Israelis and Palestinians and collected reports from the Israeli media and human rights organizations on incidents involving Netzah Yehuda soldiers.

The questions asked by the American interviewers dealt with the battalion’s lengthy operational deployment in the West Bank and whether it should be shortened in order to prevent burnout and reduce the number of incidents they are involved in. The decision of the Americans to address this issue and the fact that the study continued even after it was revealed in the media is very unusual.

Accepting the Haredi battalion has required the Northern Command to make unusual adjustments.

Under an agreement between the army and the rabbis who have been a part of the battalion since it was formed at the end of the 1990s, female soldiers and officers are barred from entering the battalion’s camp. However, the operational command centers for battalions in the Golan Heightshave female lookouts and other women soldiers from the intelligence and teleprocessing and communications corps permanently on assignment.

Thus, with the arrival of the Haredi battalion, the women were transferred to a nearby brigade headquarters. Druze mess hall cooks were also moved off the base for the duration of the battalion’s stay due to the strict level of kashrut it maintains, which bars non-Jewish soldiers from kitchen work.

In a written statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office confirmed that the battalion was moved last week for operational deployment to the Syrian border, following a long period of staff work and in order to diversify the sectors where its operational deployment occurs, in addition to allowing it to accumulate operational experience.

“The battalion will be employed in operations over a period of 11 months during which it will get a three-week break for rest and relaxation. At the end of the period, the battalion will return to operational deployment in Judea and Samaria, as part of the operational deployments determined for 2023. In consequence of the Haredi Service Order, whose goal is to enable the integration of Haredim into the IDF, various emplacements and bases undertook adjustments in order to integrate the Netzah Yehuda Battalion.”