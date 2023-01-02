Haaretz - back to home page
Syria's Official News Agency: Air Defenses Responded to an Israeli Attack Near Damascus

Jack Khoury
Assault attributed to Israel in the Damascus area, in 2019.
A file photo from 2019, showing an assault attributed to Israel in the Damascus area.Credit: SANA / AP
Syria's official news agency SANA said on Monday its air defenses were responding to an Israeli attack in the Damascus area. According to reports coming from media outlets affiliated with the Syrian opposition group, Israel attacked Iranian and Hezbollah militia targets south of Damascus.

On Nov. 19, four Syrian military personnel were killed and one was wounded in an Israeli-attributed strike against targets in tn central Syria and the coastal area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that load explosions were heard in the coastal province of Latakia as well as Hama and Homs regions in central Syria. The Britain-based organization added that the attack targeted pro-Iranian militia sites, and the bombing destroyed weapon and ammunition depots for militias affiliated with Iran.

