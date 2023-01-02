Religious Israeli Party Holds Conference to Honor Women Without Any Female Speakers

Israeli religious party Shas held a conference on Sunday to honor its female members – without women speakers or any women present on stage.

The conference was attended by Shas chairman Arye Dery, along with several of the party's new government ministers, deputy ministers and lawmakers.

According to the party, the 'Women of Shas' organization was formed before the election to advocate for women's and family issues. Hundreds of female school principles, educators and businesswomen from across the country attended the conference. "We owe a large part of our success in the elections to you, the women," Dery said.

"The 'Women of Shas' organization will continue to work hard in collaboration with the government ministries we control, and I can say that I am looking into the possibility of nominating talented women to senior positions," he added.