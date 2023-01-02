Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Religious Israeli Party Holds Conference to Honor Women Without Any Female Speakers

Shas chairman Arye Dery said at the conference that he was 'looking into the possibility of nominating talented women to senior positions'

Aaron Rabinowitz
Aaron Rabinowitz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The 'Women of Shas' conference on Sunday. No women were on stage.
The 'Women of Shas' conference on Sunday. No women were on stage.Credit: Yossi Shaked
Aaron Rabinowitz
Aaron Rabinowitz

Israeli religious party Shas held a conference on Sunday to honor its female members – without women speakers or any women present on stage.

The conference was attended by Shas chairman Arye Dery, along with several of the party's new government ministers, deputy ministers and lawmakers.

According to the party, the 'Women of Shas' organization was formed before the election to advocate for women's and family issues. Hundreds of female school principles, educators and businesswomen from across the country attended the conference. "We owe a large part of our success in the elections to you, the women," Dery said.

"The 'Women of Shas' organization will continue to work hard in collaboration with the government ministries we control, and I can say that I am looking into the possibility of nominating talented women to senior positions," he added.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022