Israel's New Culture Minister Says He Won’t Fund the 'Enemy's Narrative'

Israel's new Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said on Monday at a ceremony marking the change in ministers that “we will make sure to deny budgets to those promoting the enemy's narrative.

“Terrorists and shahids [Muslim martyrs] won’t be portrayed as heroes with Israeli funding and soldiers won’t be portrayed as murderers,” Zohar said in remarks at the ceremony where he took over the ministry from Chili Tropper.

In his final speech as minister, Tropper, who had portfolios in the last two governments, told Zohar that it was important “to ensure freedom of cultural creativity and independent activity in sports – political interference will bring harm to creativity and achievement.’”

Trooper warned that “a minister has a lot of power, and from this position of power you can do a lot of good, and you can do evil. You can use this power to build or exploit it in order to destroy …. No one is important or unimportant, no one is closer or farther. They’re all human beings. Everyone is equal in value. The truth is that these days it’s important to remind everyone of this simple truth. We’re all equal.”

Trooper said to Zohar, “When you are presented with political demands, more or less veiled threats, by erecting a wall from the start, you will be in need of it less and less as you go on.”

In an interview with Israel's Army Radio on Sunday, Zohar revealed his intentions of refusing funding to “anti-Israel” cultural works. “We won’t fund content that seeks to harm Israel’s good name – that’s logical. Everyone will benefit from my policies, without anyone giving up ideology. I’ve come to do good for the cultural community without trying to reprimand or harm anyone.”

Over the last year, Zohar and his wife Yamit have appeared on the program “VIP Winning Kitchen,” even though Knesset ethics rules prohibit elected officials from appearing regularly in a television series.

The rules were designed “due to the need to set limits on relations between MKs and the media, whose interdependence and mutual relations are on the one hand very real and on the other, potentially problematic,” according to a 2012 decision of the ethics committee.

Regarding his appearance on the show, Zohar told TheMarker that he consulted with the Knesset legal adviser, the Knesset speaker and the ethics committee before the episodes were filmed. However, the latter never met during the last Knesset.

The legal adviser, Sagit Afik, categorically opposed his appearance on the show, saying, “After the attorney general issued an opinion regarding appearances on reality shows, MK Zohar explained that he had already committed to appearing on it but agreed to limit his role and refrain from publicizing or marketing the show, in accordance with the Knesset’s instructions. MK Zohar’s wife participated in several days of filming and received a reasonable payment for it.”