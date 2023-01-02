Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir Appointed Director General of Israel's Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has decided to appoint Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as the director general of the ministry. Zamir will assume his post in the coming weeks after working with the departing director general, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel, and after the cabinet ratifies the appointment.

Zamir, 57, served in the Israel Defense Forces for 38 years, holding diverse senior combat and command posts. He recently ran for the position of Chief of Staff, but former Defense Minister Benny Gantz appointed Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi instead.

He is a graduate of the IDF Command and Staff College, having started his career in the Armored Corps, where he served as an enlisted soldier and officer during the first and second intifadas, as well as serving in operations in Israel’s security zone in southern Lebanon.

During his service, Zamir was the commander of a reserve brigade which occupied the city of Jenin during Operation Guardian of the Walls. He also commanded Armored Brigade 7, reserve division 143 and the standing army’s division 36.

He later served as the head of the IDF’s ground forces. Between 2012 and 2015 Zamir was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary. He was later the head of the IDF’s Southern Command, where he led the campaign to seek and destroy Hamas tunnels leading from the Gaza Strip into Israel, as well as contending with demonstrations along the Gaza border fence, often accompanied by terror attacks, starting in April 2018.

Between 2018 and 2021 Zamir was the deputy Chief of Staff under Aviv Kochavi. In this period, he headed staff work connected to the IDF’s multi-year “Tnufa (Momentum) ”plan, as well as coordinating military assistance to the civilian sector during the coronavirus pandemic and during the Guardian of the Walls operation in Gaza in 2021.

Zamir has a B.A. in political science from Tel Aviv University and an M.A. in national security and political science from Haifa University. He is a graduate of a General Management Program at Wharton University in Philadelphia.

“Zamir is among the best commanders the IDF has produced over the last generation, with an impressive career, excelling in all his posts,” said Gallant.

“I’ve known Eyal for many years, recognizing him as an excellent commander and high-quality manager. He is courageous, cool, professional and of a pleasant disposition. I’m convinced that his familiarity with the defense establishment in all its layers will allow him to quickly blend into this role.”

Eshel said that it had been a great honor to serve the state in a role which was more than just about security. “In the last two and a half years we’ve worked to bolster Israel’s strategic global status, strengthening our ties with the U.S., advancing research and development, acquiring new equipment which will ensure the IDF’s qualitative edge for many years.

We initiated moves that will strengthen the interface between defense and the economy and society of Israel, including a reform that dramatically improves the treatment of disabled veterans. All this was possible due to the special incomparable organization, the Defense Ministry and its people. I wish it success and will remain at its service.”

Zamir thanked Gallant for the trust he put in him, saying that he looked forward to working together. He said that the Defense Ministry has a vital role in developing Israel’s military, economic and social strength, and that he would work together with other agencies, with industry and society, to enhance the IDF’s power. “I know that this ministry has devoted professionals who are driven by a sense of mission,” he said.