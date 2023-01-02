In an unusual and strongly worded letter, the heads of leading Jewish world organizations have warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any unilateral changes in policy regarded conversions to Judaism and the Law of Return, which governs eligibility for citizenship in Israel, “could threaten to unravel the ties between us and keep us away from each other.”

The letter, sent on Sunday, was signed by the leaders of the Jewish Agency, the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod (the overseas fundraising arm of the state of Israel) and the World Zionist Organization.

“It is our duty to share with you our deep concern regarding voices in the government on issues that could undermine the longstanding status quo on religious affairs that could affect the Diaspora,” the letter says.

The signatories asked in the letter for an urgent meeting with the prime minister to express their concerns. “We expect to be part of any future discussions or dialogues regarding possible changes to the status quo,” they wrote.

The coalition agreements signed last week between the ruling Likud and the religious parties in the government stipulate that the Law of Return will be amended in order to “prevent assimilation” – a reference to the fact that non-Jews who are married to Jews or the descendants of Jews have the right to make aliyah and obtain automatic citizenship and the resulting fear that they will intermarry with Jewish-Israelis. Israeli coalition agreements are not legally binding, but rather, a statement of intent. The recent agreements do not specify exactly how the law will be amended but say that a special committee comprised of representatives of all the coalition parties will be given 60 days to draft the changes.

Open gallery view Conversion court in the Israeli town of Kiryat Malachi Credit: \ Alon Ron

Concerned that too many immigrants to Israel do not fulfill the halakhic definition of Jewish – that is, they are not born to Jewish mothers – the religious parties have long been demanding the cancellation of the “grandchild clause” in the Law of Return. This clause allows any individual with at least one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to Israel and receive citizenship on the spot. If such a change is introduced, an estimated 3 million people around the world – about two-thirds of them in North America – would lose their right to aliyah.

The coalition agreements also stipulate that the government will advance legislation that gives the Chief Rabbinate exclusive control over conversions performed in Israel. According to the agreement, only Orthodox conversions approved by the Rabbinate-controlled system will be recognized by the state for citizenship purposes.

In March 2021, the High Court of Justice handed down a landmark ruling that recognized non-Orthodox conversions performed in Israel for the purpose of citizenship. In a separate case in 2016, the High Court ruled – despite strong opposition by the Rabbinate – that temporary residents converted by private ultra-Orthodox rabbinical courts were also eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return.

Open gallery view Jewish immigrants from Ukraine arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport, December 22, 2014. Credit: AFP

Based on these precedents, the Jerusalem District Court ruled several months ago that temporary residents converted through the Modern Orthodox Giyur Kehalacha program were also eligible. The new law will override these court decisions, ending recognition of any conversions not performed through the Rabbinate-controlled system. Conversion performed outside Israel, by contrast, will continue to be recognized for the purpose of the Law of Return. That means that Jews by choice converted by Reform and Conservative rabbis abroad will continue to be eligible for aliyah and citizenship.

In their letter, the heads of the Jewish organizations congratulated Netanyahu on forming his sixth government, saying that “we are sure that together we can find respectful, inclusive, and constructive solutions to every challenge at hand without harming the delicate fabric that holds together as one united people.”

The letter carries the Jewish Agency letterhead, indicating that this was an initiative of the quasi-governmental organization tasked with serving as a bridge between the Israeli government and Jewish communities abroad. It was signed by Mark Wilf, chair of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors; Doron Almog, the newly installed chair of the Jewish Agency executive; Steven Lowy, chair of the world board of trustees of Keren Hayesod; Sam Grundwerg, world chair of Keren Hayesod; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America; Julie Platt, chair of the Jewish Federations of North American; and Yaakov Hagoel, chair of the World Zionist Organization.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the 37th World Zionist Congress, October 20, 2015. Credit: AFP

Hagoel’s signature on the letter is particularly noteworthy, as he is an active member of Netanyahu’s own party, having served as head of World Likud. As an Orthodox Jew and big supporter of the settlement movement, Hagoel does not usually align himself with progressive voices in the Jewish world.