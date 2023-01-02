Israel's New Foreign Minister: Palestinian Leadership Should Stand Trial in The Hague

Israel's newly sworn-in Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called for the Palestinian leadership to stand trial in The Hague in a fierce rebuke against the Palestinian Authority's bid to ratchet up international pressure over Israel's occupation.

"The Palestinian leadership are the ones who should stand trial, who are the only ones in the world who reward the murder of Jews just because they are Jewish," Cohen said at a handover ceremony with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who also served as foreign minister.

The United Nation’s General Assembly passed a motion on Friday to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on whether Israel's control of Palestinian territories is a temporary situation to be resolved via negotiations or a permanent occupation akin to annexation.

In a far-reaching first address, the Likud lawmaker said that he will speak to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken imminently and will also speak to his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Cohen, however, refused to comment on the Ukrainian demand for defensive weapons from Israel. While he noted that humanitarian assistance to Ukraine will continue, he said that "on the Russia-Ukraine issue, we will do one thing for certain – speak less publicly."

The Foreign Minister added that he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020.

The handover event at the Foreign Ministry was one of a number of ceremonies marking the transfer of government ministries from the Lapid-led government to the new government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, which was sworn in on Thursday.

Amid criticism of the incoming government as the most right-wing extremist coalition in Israel's history, incoming Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli, said, "As someone who was educated with liberal Jewish values, my intention is to continue to stand with every group in the population that suffers from discrimination and a sense of a lack of security, with an emphasis on the group over which the ministry is directly responsible. The ministry will act in genuine cooperation with the Arab community and strengthen Arab Israeli citizens' sense of belonging."

The most prominent far-right figure in the new cabinet is Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit party, who was installed on Sunday as the country's national security minister. Ben-Gvir obtained increased powers for his ministry, which had been previously called the Public Security Ministry. At the handover ceremony there, outgoing minister Omer Bar-Lev said he had received death threats for speaking out against extremist settlers – prompting Ben-Gvir to add that he, too, had been intimidated by "Jewish anarchists."

Reuters contributed to this article.