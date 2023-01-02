Israeli Intel Officer Who Died Mysteriously in Jail to Be Declared Fallen Soldier

An intelligence officer who died in a military prison under circumstances that are barred from publication will be recognized by Israel as a fallen soldier – more than a year and a half after he was buried in a civilian cemetery, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has decided.

The family of the soldier, Capatain T., whose full name and occupation are under a gag order, were notified about the decision on Monday.

The case of T. evoked a great public furor after he died in May 2021, with most of the details still kept under wraps. T. had been serving for several years in a classified military intelligence unit, in a key role. He had joined the standing army and was considered an outstanding officer, garnering much praise for his work.

However, in September 2020 he was arrested at the end of a lengthy investigation in his unit. The army accused him of serious infringements on state security, arguing that he had acted out of personal motives, not ideological or political ones. He was not working for another person or state.

T. was released from active duty in the IDF and held at a military prison while legal proceedings against him were being prepared. In May 2021, T. was discovered in serious condition in his cell, dying shortly thereafter in hospital. An investigation into the circumstances of his death is still underway. It has not been definitively determined that his death was a suicide.

He was buried in a civilian cemetery and was initially not recognized as a soldier who died in the line of duty.

Last year, the chief of staff asked Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, a former commander of the general staff’s reconnaissance unit and an officer who had served in many senior posts in military intelligence, to head a committee looking into findings and recommendations of two earlier committees which had dealt with MI’s treatment of the matter.

Alon’s committee recommended that Kochavi recognize T. as a soldier at the time of his death. This means that he is also recognized as an IDF casualty, with his family attaining the status this entails.

The recommendation, said the committee, was accepted as an exceptional case. The chief of staff embraced it as well. Alon thereby supported the recommendation of T.’s commander, as well as the recommendation of the current and former heads of military intelligence, the incident occurring during the latter’s term.

The IDF emphasizes that this conclusion does not diminish the severity of the acts T. was suspected of committing while he was imprisoned, with their possible implications for state security. His death cut short the completion of the judicial review of the affair.

The Alon committee recommended certain changes in the way detained prisoners are treated, stressing the fact that the commanders of the unit T. was serving in were still responsible for maintaining contact with him and assisting him, even if he was detained for serious transgressions. Another issue that was discussed was the examination of the psychological profile of soldiers joining sensitive MI units already at the selection phase, in order to ensure their fitness for work under demanding conditions.