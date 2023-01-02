At a hearing on the evacuation of the illegal West Bank outpost Homesh, officials told the High Court that the state would be reversing its previous position calling for the settlers to leave, and that the new government intends to change the Disengagement Law blocking Israelis from the area.

Homesh was built on privately owned Palestinian land that had been originally evacuated during the 2005 Gaza disengagement. Since then, the Disengagement Law has prohibited Israeli entry to the site. However, Israelis are there all the time and regularly prevent Palestinians from reaching the area.

The site's Palestinian landowners, who are behind the court appeal, have been prevented from reaching their property because settlers in the outpost have blocked access.

Open gallery view The petitioners against the Homesh settlement at the High Court, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The position taken by the state in the hearings thus far has been that the settlers must leave, but on Monday, representatives announced that this position will be changed to reflect the policies of the new government. Under the coalition agreement with Religious Zionism, the Disengagement Law will be amended to legalize the outpost that was subsequently built there.

The State Attorney's Office told the High Court that "the political echelon wishes to announce that, in accordance with the coalition agreements that were signed, it intends to act as soon as possible to amend the guidelines permitting Israelis to remain" in the settlements. The state representatives also asked the judges for another three months to send a new opinion.

In response, Justice Uzi Vogelman said that this is private Palestinian land, and that the court has yet to encounter Israeli use of private land since the Alon Mora ruling. Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, who is on the panel of judges discussing the petition, asked the State Attorney's Office how it plans to overcome the fact that it is private land, while Judge Vogelman added that it is a petition that was submitted a few years ago.

Lawyer Shlomi Zakaria, who represents the Palestinian petitioners on behalf of the Yesh Din organization, asked the court to issue a conditional order on the petition – and the judges said they would deliver their decision later.

By law, Israelis are prohibited from residing or constructing buildings in Homesh, Kadim and Sa-Nur – areas of the northern West Bank that were evacuated at the time – unless the army approves it. In practice, Israel hasn’t blocked settlers from operating a yeshiva at Homesh, although it has removed them from time to time.

Since a shooting attack close to the outpost in 2021, in which the yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman was killed, Benny Gantz, the previous defense minister, has ordered the army not to take down the temporary structures erected by the yeshiva. In addition, an army unit has been permanently stationed there to provide security.

Open gallery view High Court hearing on the petition to evacuate Homesh, last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

During a hearing in August, attorneys for the state told the High Court that the outpost should be evacuated, but declined to give a deadline for doing so. In addition, they said, the evacuation was under the purview of the defense minister and that there were no grounds for the court to intervene in the matter.

The court set a deadline that expired about a week ago, by which time the state was supposed to bring it up to date on the situation at Homesh.

More recently, the state asked to delay the next hearing until the new government was sworn in. But the request was denied, and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut ordered it to provide an update on Monday on the situation at the outpost and the government’s current position.