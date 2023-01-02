Israel Demolishes Homes of Palestinian Attackers Who Killed an Israeli Soldier

The Israeli military on Monday demolished the homes of Palestinians who were behind the shooting that led to the death of Major Bar Falah last September at the Jalameh checkpoint near Jenin in the West Bank.

The forces operated in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan in the northern West Bank. According to Palestinian reports, four people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire and were evacuated in moderate condition to Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

Major Bar Falah was deputy commander of the Nahal Brigade's Special Reconnaissance Unit.