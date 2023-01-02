Hamas Warns of 'Explosive' Violence if Ben-Gvir Visits Temple Mount

Hamas has threatened Israel will "explosive violence" following the reports that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is planning on visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

According to a report published Monday morning by the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news channel, Hamas warned Israel, via Egypt, that the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu will be held accountable for the consequences of Ben-Gvir's planned visit.

The Lebanese channel, which is identified with terrorist group Hezbollah, reported that Hamas "won't sit idly by." Earlier on Monday, Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanua said that Ben-Gvir's plans to visit the Temple Mount "are another example of the arrogance of the settlers' government, and of their future plans to damage Al-Aqsa mosque and to divide it."

According to reports in Kan, a high-level meeting will take place within Israeli police to discuss the possible visit to the Temple Mount.

On Sunday evening, hours after being sworn in as Israel's national security minister, Ben-Gvir announced that he plans to visit the Temple Mount this week.

"No one will threaten us or tell us anything. The Temple Mount is the holiest place for the people of Israel," he said, adding that he "will not give up on any place in the Land of Israel, and I'm against the racist policy at the Temple Mount, as well as the racism against Jews. The Mount is sacred to Muslims and all sorts of religions, I don't doubt it or their right to ascend to the site."

Earlier on Sunday, Egyptian President Adbel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone, the first call between the new prime minister and Egyptian counterpart since taking office.

The two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations across areas of cooperation while emphasizing the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the benefit of the two countries and for all the peoples of the Middle East.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday. Credit: Emil Salman

Sisi was among the few prominent leaders, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not rush to call Netanyahu on his election victory. While Putin called Netanyahu last week during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Sisi waited until after the government was sworn in.

Last week, Jordan's King Abdullah warned about "red lines" concerning Jerusalem holy sites, with the Temple Mount status quo playing a central role amid international concerns.

“If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” he told CNN's Becky Anderson. “I always like to believe that, let’s look at the glass half full, but we have certain red lines. And if people want to push those red lines, then we will deal with that.”

Under Jordan's custodianship of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jews have been allowed to visit the Temple Mount but are barred from praying there. Abdullah warned earlier this year that Israel was conducting "illegal provocative measures" amid clashes at the Jerusalem holy sites, calling for increased international pressure on the Bennett-Lapid government.

“We have to be concerned about a next intifada. And if that happens, that’s a complete breakdown of law and order and one that neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians will benefit from. I think there is a lot of concern from all of us in the region, including those in Israel that are on our side on this issue, to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he continued.