The commander of a Border Police officer indicted for reckless homicide in the May 2020 shooting death of an autistic Palestinian man, Eyad al-Hallaq, 32, told the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday that he and other police officers began to chase him near Lions Gate in the Old City because he looked like a terrorist.

The commander also said that once the chase was over, he did not shoot since al-Hallaq, who attended a special needs school and required a very substantial level of support, did not seem to be an immediate threat to him.

The commander says he initially thought al-Hallaq was a terrorist was because he stopped walking to look around several times. He said he then fired in the air during the chase. But when al-Hallaq entered a garbage room, and the commander stood opposite him with his gun drawn, he did not fire. When he was asked why he didn’t fire, he responded that he decided that al-Hallaq posed no risk to him. At this point, one of his subordinates fired at al-Hallaq, although the commander had told him to cease fire.

All charges have been dropped against the commander.

“There were lots and lots of alerts [of possible terror attacks]. We were on the morning shift and I went out with my partner to [meet] the force responsible for Lions Gate. There are lookouts there, surveillance, and according to procedure, when you get to the position you clean it up and deal with it,” the commander said, describing the events preceding the shooting.

“We went into the police position, which is reinforced against gunfire, and then I heard over the radio, “Sixty-two, terrorist, sixty-two terrorist,” sixty-two being the commander’s radio call code. “That means that it’s someone who knows me. I heard shouts, from my point of view I hear terrorist in this terrible area [where there are] shooting attacks and knifings,” the commander told the court.

“The first thing that came to mind was to cock my weapon. I went outside, and I heard ‘there, there.’ I saw someone running away from me and I shouted at him, ‘stop,’” the commander said. “He had gloves and was wearing black, it all meant a terrorist for me. He ran alone and I called him to stop. I decided to shoot at his lower body to neutralize him, he looked aside and continued running. That made me even more suspicious.”

The commander said that at this point he thought al-Hallaq might run to the Western Wall and carry out an attack. “It was a matter of a minute. I can’t estimate my distance from him in a minute,” he said. He testified that his shot missed al-Hallaq, and in the following moments none of the three other police personnel at the scene opened fire. “I fired once, but in fact two bullets were fired, maybe from the pressure,” he said.

“From my point of view I’m running after a terrorist who wants to harm innocent Jews. One that maybe has a gun or an explosive, I want to stop him, so he doesn’t hurt anyone. My officer didn’t think twice.”

At some point al-Hallaq entered the garbage room. The commander said he also entered the room and felt he had taken control of the situation. He didn’t shoot, but had his gun drawn. “I know how to deal with anything and I know the area so well, my experience led me to realize that he has no way of getting out of there. I shouted ‘cease fire’ and ‘stop’ to my officer.”

According to the indictment, during the officer’s chase after al-Hallaq, the latter entered a garbage room. The commander could not say whether al-Hallaq or the accused entered the garbage room first. Inside were a sanitation worker, an employee of the Waqf Muslim religious trust as well as al-Hallaq’s teacher, who was on her way to accompany him to his special needs school.

“I remember, I heard a shot and then another shot,” the commander said. “I shouted ‘cease fire’ for the first time and after the shooting I shouted again. It’s a matter of seconds that’s hard to describe. He was in the corner; I don’t remember if he was standing or sitting, and I don’t remember where his hands were. A movement here, a movement there. The incident was not long, no more than a minute. Even after the shooting no one knew he had special needs. We were looking for a terrorist; we were looking for a gun. We couldn’t have known these things.”

The prosecutor said that the commander told investigators that al-Hallaq had fallen to the floor, to which he responded that he did not remember whether al-Hallaq was standing or sitting before he fell. “I remember that I shouted ‘cease fire’ and realized the man had been hit,” the commander said. “This is an insane place; you can’t imagine how dangerous. I went around back to see if he had accomplices. We were agitated, under stress, upset, and had to neutralize a suspect at that same moment.”

The prosecutor asked the commander why he did not fire at al-Hallaq again, to which he responded: “I know, I’ve gone through terror attacks. I’ve seen people covered with silver foil,” he said, referring to bodies of the deceased.

“And I decided that he wasn’t a threat to me. I shot during the chase because I was running to an open space and I had to do something to stop him. After the second shot we receive an order to look for a gun because we had reported that this was a terrorist, and then everyone’s looking for a certain weapon. It wasn’t found, and I didn’t shoot because I didn’t see a weapon, intent or ability. The deceased, from my point of view, did not make an aggressive enough move toward me for me to shoot.”

“I read it [al-Hallaq’s movement] as not [aggressive], someone else could call it something else. And it could be a security guard who realizes that we’re all stupid and don’t understand anything, and he comes and decides to shoot.”

When the policeman who shot al-Hallaq’s trial began last year, dozens of his supporters came to court, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s new national security minister, who called the shooter a hero. Haaretz learned that during questioning that the policeman said he thought that al-Hallaq was going to shoot him because he made a “suspicious move.”

He told interrogators that when he heard al-Hallaq’s teacher screaming in the garbage room, he thought she was screaming because she was afraid al-Hallaq was going to hurt her.

The Justice Ministry unit that investigates police misconduct said: “Although Eyad [al-Hallaq] was on the ground when he was injured as a result of the first shot, he held nothing in his hands and did nothing that justified it – the accused shot at Eyad’s upper body taking an unreasonable risk that killed him.”

In addition, the indictment states that the police asked al-Hallaq “where is the gun” in Arabic. Eyad, who was already injured from the first shot, lifted himself up, pointed to his teacher and mumbled something. The policeman turned to the woman and repeated the question in Arabic. She turned to al-Hallaq and asked him, “where is the gun,” at which point the accused policeman fired one more shot, killing al-Hallaq.