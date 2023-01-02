Bank of Israel Raises Interest Rates to 3.75% – Highest Since 2008

The Bank of Israel decided on Monday to raise interest rates by 0.5 percent, to 3.75 percent, the highest since 2008. This marks the seventh time since April that the central bank’s monetary committee has hiked interest rates.

The increases are meant to curb inflation which reached an annual pace of 5.3 percent in November. The fact that Israel is also experiencing economic growth enables the central bank to keep raising interest rates. Forecasts are for inflation to fall during 2023 to within the Bank of Israel’s inflation target range of 1 percent to 3 percent.

At the same time, the central bank’s research department released a macroeconomic forecast for 2023 and 2024, updated from October. According to the latest forecast, interest rates will be at 4 percent in a year, which shows the research department believes the process of raising interest rates is almost over and has reached its goals.

Expected economic growth has been lowered slightly for 2023, from 3 percent in the previous forecast to 2.8 percent in the new forecast. But the estimated figure for growth in 2022 – for which the actual figures have not yet been released – actually increased, from 6 percent in the previous forecast to 6.3 percent.

The country’s national debt to GDP ratio in 2022 was estimated at 62 percent, compared to 65 percent in the previous forecast, and will remain at this level in 2023 – according to the new forecast.

The monetary committee mentioned the recent high rate of inflation in its decision because inflation is “sticky” and includes a wide range of sections of the consumer price index. But, the committee said components of the index have shown moderation, including in world oil prices based on global developments – and “inflation expectations for all ranges are within the target range.”

In spite of the lowering of economic growth forecasts, the monetary committee said: “Economic activity in Israel remains strong, but the growth rate appears to have slowed relative to the first half of 2022. The labor market remains tight, although in recent months there has been some moderation in employment data.”

The committee also mentioned the steps the new government is expected to take to increase spending and said these could accelerate inflation.

The research department also spoke of the expected increased spending in the state budget, stating “our assessment is that the government programs derived from the coalition agreements and the wage agreements that will be signed during 2023 will sharply increase public expenditure during the forecast period.”

The forecast estimates that the four-month interim state budget until the new budget is approved by the Knesset will restrain expenditures, but in the end “the deficit is expected to be at least 1.8 percent of GDP in 2023, and 2.1 percent of GDP in 2024.” These figures are higher than the multi-year budget plan forecasts of the Finance Ministry, which showed deficits of 0.5 percent in 2023 and no deficit at all in 2024.

The central bank forecasts unemployment for the main group of workers, ages 25 to 64, to reach an average of 4 percent in 2023 and 2024.

But the Bank of Israel also had reservations about the economic impact of the new government: “However, the forecast is based on the assumption that budgetary expenditure will increase by only some of the assumed costs of the coalition agreements, and that wage increments in the expected agreements in the public sector will be moderate. If the fiscal expansion is greater, inflation, the debt to GDP ratio, and yields in the capital market are expected to be higher than the predictions in the forecast.”