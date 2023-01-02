Several Arab countries have approached Israel over the past several days to warn of their concern over the planned visit by Israel's new far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

They also expressed concern over the prospect of violent clashes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in late March and overlaps in April with the Jewish Passover holiday.

The Temple Mount, which is holy to both Jews and Muslims, was the site of the two Jewish Temples of antiquity and is now where the Muslim Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock are located.

In a message that the Arab countries conveyed to Israel's political leadership, the countries said that the overlap of Ramadan and Passover may make the period a significant first test for the new Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu with regard to its conduct toward the Palestinians.

A visit by Ben-Gvir, who heads the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, as well as more measured steps that he could take as the minister responsible for the police, are liable to be viewed as a provocation that could lead to a rise in extremism on the ground, the countries said.

"The proximity of the holidays this year, the extreme declarations and actions of senior officials in the new government and the sense of despair on the Palestinian side are liable to be enough," an official involved in the contacts said. "You don't need a substantial match to ignite the flames."

Ben-Gvir's authority on the Temple Mount as national security minister and the transfer of authority over Israel's Civil Administration in the West Bank to Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, "greatly bother the Palestinian public," the official said.

Such sentiments come against the backdrop of assessments by intelligence officials in the Israeli army over the past week that clashes in the West Bank would intensify in the near future amid unilateral Israeli steps, a change in the status quo on the Temple Mount and internal developments in the Palestinian Authority.

In recent years, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt have become major players in efforts to calm the situation in Gaza and the West Bank through steps that have also led to closer cooperation with Israel. Last week, however, the Qatari foreign ministry was quick to attack the newly installed Israeli government over "its continued attempts to Judaize Al Quds [Jerusalem] and the Al-Aqsa Mosque," and called for the international community "to assume its responsibility in ensuring Israel stops its settlement policy in occupied Palestinian Territories."

For his part, Jordanian King Abdullah called Netanyahu about two weeks after the November 1 election to congratulate him on his election victory, but just prior to the formation of the new government, the Jordanian monarch warned in a CNN interview against steps affecting the Temple Mount and that could reignite the situation on the ground.

On Sunday, Netanyahu spoke with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a conversation in which they discussed what was described as "the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the sake of both peoples and for all peoples in the Middle East.”

The Egyptian president was among the most prominent leaders who chose not to contact Netanyahu after the November 1 election results were known – waiting instead for Netanyahu to form a government before contacting.