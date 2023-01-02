Haaretz - back to home page
Violent ultra-Orthodox Battalion Moves to Golan Heights

The move is presumably aimed at giving the Haredi unit – which has drawn the scrutiny of the U.S. State Department in light of its numerous incidents of violence against Palestinians – a chance to cool off

The nominally ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, is being reassigned from the West Bank to the Golan Heights for what the Israel Defense Forces calls extended operational deployment. The battalion was placed last week under the Northern Command for what is expected to be an 11-month assignment.

