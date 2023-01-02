Less than a year after his retirement from the Israel Defense Forces, ex-Military Intelligence chief Tamir Hayman is concerned. The last three Israeli prime ministers all vehemently opposed the nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers, but never succeeding in presenting an effective alternative. The two main tenets of Israeli strategy – a call to impose harsh economic sanctions on Tehran, and a consolidation of military deterrence on the part of the United States – have failed to prove themselves thus far.

“The new government must understand that the present strategy isn’t working,” Hayman says in an interview. The head of the Institute for National Security Studies is convinced that the political leadership is fully aware of the gravity of the threat represented by an Iranian nuclear arsenal – but is demonstrating complacency in dealing with it.

Hayman believes that the concept of 'nuclear terrorism' will return to the agenda if and when Iran gains the capability to make nuclear bombs.

“When it comes to the Iranian nuclear program, I find tremendous confusion and a lack of strategic consistency that I can’t understand,” he says. “When I look at the present situation, there are two ticking clocks: that of the life of the regime in Iran; and that of the bomb. If the regime falls before the bomb is ready, we have won big. In the annals of history, it will be written that all the steps that led to the weakening of the regime – including ex-President Donald Trump’s exit from the nuclear deal in 2018, increased sanctions and Israeli support against the agreement – were a ‘masterpiece’ of long-term strategy. But if the clock of the bomb precedes the fall of the regime, we’re entering a situation in which, for the first time, there’s a potential existential threat to the State of Israel.”

Hayman believes that the concept of “nuclear terrorism” will return to the agenda if and when Iran gains the capability to make nuclear bombs. “The threat of a dirty bomb in the hands of Hezbollah or Palestinian terror organizations – and in general the dissemination of nuclear technologies – is a very, very complex thing,” he says. “And then you wonder: What is the State of Israel doing about it? Until the nuclear agreement [which was signed in 2015 by Iran and the P5+1, which included the U.S., Russia, Britain and China], the strategy was delay. The idea is that we’re buying time by means of clandestine operations and other activities. We’re buying time and preparing an offensive operational alternative, which we will use if Iran crosses a certain threshold.”

Open gallery view Technicians working at the Arak heavy water reactor in Iran, in 2019. Credit: tomic Energy Organization of Ira

Hayman argues that the use of significant economic sanctions, from the time the United States withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, has not succeeded in denting Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “Iran’s diplomatic and economic isolation is not really isolation. It has economic support from both Russia and China. They don’t see themselves as economically isolated.”

At the same time, the Israeli effort to bring the U.S. administration on board to present a significant military threat has come to naught.

“Anyone who has read the latest [U.S.] National Security Strategy report realizes that the Americans do not intend to activate a military force in order to bring down the [Iranian] regime. They wrote that openly, it’s no secret. Anyone who is familiar with global geopolitics understands that the United States isn’t interested in starting a new war in the Middle East. The present strategy, which is based on those pillars [sanctions and deterrence], has collapsed. It is nonexistent.”

Unlike recent prime ministers Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Hayman believes the United States should not have withdrawn from the nuclear agreement in 2018, in spite of its shortcomings. Instead, it should have been re-signed last year – as long as it was relevant – in order to buy some quiet. By his estimate, Iran would have complied with the original agreement until its final expiration in 2030.

“I thought it was the best way to gain time,” he says. “I don’t believe the Iranians for a moment. At some point they would want to exploit the first opportunity to entrench their regime, and achieve nuclear capabilities to make that possible. I thought the time we would buy would give us complete flexibility to operate with whatever strategy we wanted – whether militarily or the wait-and-see approach.”

Open gallery view Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, center left, meeting the European Union's Joseph Borrell in Tehran last June 25. Credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP

In the years following the signing of the original agreement, Iran complied with its conditions. Hayman says that if the talks over its renewal during the past year had borne fruit, there’s a good chance the sides would have honored the new agreement for the next seven years.

“That’s a lot of time in terms of the Middle East,” he notes. “And then we wouldn’t have reached the situation that I think we’ve reached: of Iran being a nuclear threshold state while the world is busy with other things. Ultimately, we’ll be forced to do the only thing that can be done – to attack.”

Are you saying that none of the steps Israel is adopting today are helping halt the nuclear program?

“At the moment, we’re seeing an accumulation of capabilities that may lead us to a situation in which Iran goes nuclear. And I see nothing practical that we’re doing to stop that.”

What can Israel do?

“We could have made a deal. But that’s already crying over spilt milk. It’s not relevant now. The United States won’t sign a nuclear agreement with Iran because it means tremendous weakness with regards to Europe, China and Russia. The leader of Iran [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] won’t sign. I think he’s pleased with the situation as it is now, in which he’s enjoying all the advantages without being humiliated. Why should he sign? That’s why he is piling up difficulties.”

Open gallery view Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi speaking in Jerusalem, in 2021. Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Hayman believes Israel already has the operational ability to attack Iran, but that the price of any such attack would be dramatic.

“It’s very important to say this: it’s not an attack on a nuclear reactor. It’s not ‘Tammuz in Flames’ [Shlomo Nakdimon’s book detailing the 1981 destruction of the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq] or Deir el-Zour [the Syrian nuclear reactor destroyed in 2007]. The Iranian nuclear project was built on the lessons of our attacks. Out of their understanding that we are determined to attack, they developed a different plan: decentralized over dozens of sites – fortified, dug in, protected – so that any such attack could be seen as no less than a war against Iran, which could spill over into a regional war. Hezbollah would be in the story. In the minds of the Iranians, that’s quite a deterrent and cools Israeli ardor to do such a thing, as the significance is well known. Hezbollah’s ability in terms of rockets and missiles is familiar to every Israeli citizen.”

He says that, in the final analysis, a significant military operation is likely to achieve the opposite intended effect of securing quiet.

“I’ll give you another theory,” Hayman continues. “The Iranian leader can say: ‘Okay, they attacked us only because we didn’t have a bomb. The fact that I wasted time and told them ‘Don’t go for a bomb but only for the threshold state’ led to a situation where someone on the other side dared to attack us. Nobody attacks a nuclear power.’”

In other words, such an operation could increase the Iranian leader’s desire to acquire a nuclear bomb?

“Yes. Let’s say that he survives the war. He licks his wounds and then tells his people: ‘I have a new strategy. Now we’re going for a Manhattan Project – building a nuclear bomb as fast as possible, based on the lessons we learned in the past.’”

Hayman believes that Iran currently prefers to be a nuclear threshold state, and that if it’s ultimately interested in a bomb, it can always produce one. “Any war against nuclear weaponry is a battle for time. History proves that a regime that decides to go nuclear will do so. We’re playing for time. We keep postponing it. But an attack can turn the Iranian strategy from vagueness to a display of power in terms of nuclear capability.”

Open gallery view A technician working at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, in 2007. Iran has dozens of nuclear facilities across the country. Credit: Vahid Salemi/AP

What can be done under these circumstances?

“There’s one thing that must be acknowledged: that your present strategy has failed. It will lead us to the worst possible place.”

About whom are you saying this?

“Israel. The new government has to say to itself, or publicly: ‘The present strategy isn’t working, because it’s based on a hope that the regime will fall.’ That’s a wish; you don’t build a strategy on that. This self-realization is very important. Because then you say to yourself: ‘If what I’m doing now isn’t good, I have to do something else.’ That’s extremely important because it pushes you toward strategic thinking, toward systemic thinking, toward ingenious thinking.”

Israeli right-wingers believe that Israel has to operate on two axes: the axis of agreement and the axis of assault – and to ensure that Iran recognizes achievements that will make it want to sign a new treaty. Hayman believes “we can offer a very tempting deal to the Iranians.”

A deal that includes threats? A deterrent agreement?

“You say to them: ‘I’m ready to give you such and such by lifting the sanctions, and I demand such and such from you in restraining the nuclear project. The negotiations with Iran won’t take an hour or two, but rather a year or two. Maybe three or four. But the world will come back to the Iranians; they’ll have to respond to the new initiative.”

And during this time they’ll continue to enrich uranium? They’ll advance their missile program?

“They’ll probably do what they’re doing now. That won’t change.”

Hayman thinks there is a formula for an effective Israeli assault that wouldn’t lead to regional war. “We have to present a very complicated equation that says, ‘I want an assault that won’t lead to a regional escalation. That will deter the Iranians from advancing their nuclear project and will be effective.” That, he adds, would require support from the United States – support that is contingent on how Israel operates in other arenas.

Open gallery view U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at a townhall event last month. Has declared the nuclear deal with Iran "dead." Credit: JIM WATSON - AFP

“If we play with the administration on other things, we can pay in Iran,” he says. “We have to be very careful in the Palestinian arena, in the world of human rights, in areas of shared values with the United States – because that’s likely to expose us to specific conditions in return for U.S. support.”

Hayman refuses to expand on the features of such a military plan, but says the system is familiar with it and that preparing it takes time.

In the short term, we don’t have attack capabilities?

“We do, but it would look like war. We have unequivocal capabilities, and they’re very effective. But that would lead us to two developments that may not be certain but are dangerous: a regional war; and an acceleration of the Iranian desire to go for a bomb on the day after the attack.”

Why does Iran insist on developing a nuclear program?

“The Iranians want only one thing: to preserve the regime. They want the [Islamic] revolution to remain forever. They’re certain that in the long term, everyone in the Middle East will speak Farsi; all that’s necessary is for the regime not to fall.”

Open gallery view Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaking during a meeting with the families of security forces killed during Iran's protests, in December. Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Hayman says that along with the militia groups created by Tehran in order to keep the enemy away from its borders, it has learned a valuable history lesson: to the effect that whoever has nuclear capabilities survives.

As he sees it, though, Iran is not currently trying to get nuclear weapons. “In order to convey that you’re a nuclear power, you need the vagueness of a nuclear threshold state and a little more than that,” he explains. “The Iranians aren’t stupid. They know that if they cross a certain threshold too soon, they’re likely to have the entire world against them. I don’t see a situation where they’ll conduct a nuclear test.”

And a situation where they attack Israel?

“That’s an excellent question, because that has changed. In the past, Israel was the ‘Little Satan’ and the United States was the ‘Great Satan.’ In Iranian eyes, the United States is the evil empire because of the aggressive liberal Christian values and its desire to dominate the Middle East and to bring down the regime. In recent years, that has changed. We’ve placed ourselves at the heart of the Iranian threat, and the United States is the backdrop. That happened due to the operations we conducted in the ‘war between the wars’ [a term describing IDF policy in recent years against Tehran], and due to the direct fighting. That’s a development of the past four or five years.”

Hayman believes that the protests on the streets of Iran, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly, don’t endanger the regime for the time being. However, he says that the generation currently leading the country doesn’t have a subsequent generation to follow it.

Open gallery view A police motorcycle burning during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran last September. Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

“We can reasonably assume that this will ultimately lead to regime change or its downfall. But that’s not something on which we can build a strategy,” he says. “You have to be aware of your capabilities. Even if we were to decide that we want to do that – to bring down or destabilize the regime in a country with 85 million inhabitants – we have to be aware of the limits of power: the size and the fact that the regime arose in a coup. It’s a paranoid regime. It will do anything in order not to fall in a coup.”

Whatever the case, he sums up, Iran is not galloping toward a nuclear bomb – at least at this point – but is instead satisfied with the status of being a nuclear threshold state in order to deter its neighbors. “If they were galloping toward a bomb,” Hayman says, “we might have behaved differently.”