Young Israelis Are Clueless About the Occupation. This Activist Wants to Change That
Nir Avishai Cohen travels around Israel speaking to youngsters on pre-army programs, seeking to educate them about the realities in the occupied territories. ‘As far as most of them are concerned, this is just a term that crazy leftists use,’ he says
A group of young, army-bound Israelis huddle in a cold room in a remote village in the northern Galilee. They are about to partake in an activity that might be considered subversive by the powers that be in Israel these days: a frank discussion about the occupation.
In the News
Paid by IFCJ