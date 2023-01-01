The United Nations on Friday gave the Israeli right a golden opportunity and the ideal international podium in which to stand up and unequivocally declare with clarity and resolve what they claim to believe: that something the world calls “occupation” is not temporary but permanent. Instead, true to character, they whine, lament and moan. Instead of owning it, they cry foul.

There are three ways to examine the UN General Assembly’s move to solicit a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. The first is ideological; the second is from a foreign policy perspective; and the third is domestic-political.

Ideologically, if “a people cannot be occupiers in their own land,” and if “there will never be a Palestinian state” and if “settlement will be expanded” – three ideas the newly formed government persistently declares – why not state this with conviction and intent? Why the constant duplicity and deception? Isn’t this what you promised voters?

Diplomatically, the UN’s decision will contribute to the gradual Palestinian effort to internationalize the conflict, and will strain Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s foreign policy. Ostensibly, this serves the right wing’s favored ridiculous narrative that “the entire world is against us” and Netanyahu’s “ghetto mentality” comfort zone.

But if the International Court of Justice’s decision will be harshly worded, that favored narrative will become a ubiquitous foreign policy problem.

Politically, this is a good crisis-in-the-making for the returning prime minister. He revels in being the self-ordained defender of Jewish and Western civilization, and this crisis allows him to distract from the real purpose of his government: to radically change the judiciary and precipitate a new form of illiberal democracy in Israel as a means of extricating himself from his corruption trials.

“I’m standing up to the world for Israel and the ‘deep state’ prosecution is frivolously persecuting me,” is a favorite mantra that will inevitably be repeated very soon.

After 87 countries voted in favor and 26 against (with 53 abstentions) last week, the UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice to investigate and provide a legal opinion on “the consequences of Israel’s occupation, settlement and annexation, including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem,” and to explain how those policies and practice “affect the legal status of occupation.”

This will not have an immediate effect on Israel. It usually takes the International Court of Justice one to two years to deliver an opinion. These decisions may not be enforceable, unlike those of sister organization the International Criminal Court, but are binding for UN members.

Essentially, what the Palestinians asked the UN to do was debate and better define the core characteristics of Israel’s presence in territories conquered in the Six-Day War of June 1967. This is not about whether there is an “occupation,” but whether there is de-facto annexation – which by design turns Israeli occupation from a temporary, amenable-to-change situation to a permanent feature.

Open gallery view Palestinian Ambassador Riyad H. Mansour speaking in a session of the UN General Assembly last November. Credit: Jeenah Moon/AP

If the International Court of Justice’s opinion determines that Israel has indeed for many years implemented a policy of de-facto annexation, introduced substantial and permanent population transfer into the territories and employs two distinct legal systems, then the disentangle from there to the dreaded “apartheid” word is short.

Israel now faces a simple choice: cooperate with the International Court of Justice and state its legal and diplomatic arguments, many of which are legitimate and robust. Or ignore it, refuse to cooperate, constantly question the legitimacy and motives of the UN and International Court of Justice, and endlessly moan and grouse.

An answer was provided by Mr. Netanyahu on Saturday evening. Predictably on-brand, he declared that “hundreds of twisted decisions against Israel have been made at the UN General Assembly throughout the years. … Israel will not abide by this despicable decision.”

Which brings us back to the ideological prism. Why not, Mr. Netanyahu? Here’s an unprecedented opportunity to state your case. This is what you tweeted last Thursday: “These are the basic guidelines of the national government headed by me: The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel. The government will promote and develop settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel – in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan Heights, Judea and Samaria.”

Note the words “exclusive,” “all areas of the Land of Israel” and “settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel.” A rare moment of clarity from a man known for double meanings, ambiguously misleading intentions, and purposely murky and retractable language.

You make valid arguments against the term “occupation,” and against the viability and feasibility of a Palestinian state (aka the two-state solution). Fine. Own it.

But even Mr. Netanyahu knows what the possible repercussions of being truthful are: The unceremonious and unwelcome launch of a debate on the “one binational state.” He is banking on global disinterest and fatigue with the perennial “Palestinian problem.” The International Court of Justice – but more so the coalition agreements he generously and recklessly struck with the extremist-nationalist right – may change that. And if he’s counting on the United States to bail him out of his own policies, he may be proven very wrong.