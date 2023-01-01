Top Israeli Rabbi Says Openly Gay Knesset Speaker 'Infected With Disease'
Days after Amir Ohana became the first openly gay speaker of Israel's legislature, a senior rabbi attacked him for his role in a crowd rush that killed 45 people in 2021
A leading spiritual leader of Israel's Sephardi community said that Amir Ohana, the Knesset's first openly gay speaker, is "infected with disease" and blamed him for the deadly crowd crush on Mount Meron.
Rabbi Meir Mazuz, the prominent head of the country's Tunisian Jewish community, told his yeshiva students in the central city of Bnei Brak that "two years ago, there was something on Lag Ba'omer. They say that the minister that was in charge of Meron was infected with that disease."
Likud lawmaker Amir Ohana was responsible for policing in his role as Public Security Minister at the time of the annual pilgrimage at Mount Meron in May 2021. Forty-five people were killed in the crowd crush, which was the biggest civilian disaster in Israel's history.
In the homophobic tirade, Mazuz also attacked the annual gay Pride Parade. "When you see people going wild at the Pride Parade in Jerusalem, close your windows, tell your children that there is a parade of beasts, and keep your distance. There are animals here walking on two legs. What will we do with them?"
Mazuz is closely allied with the Shas party and several other members of Israel's new government, including Ohana's Likud ally Shlomo Karhi, who studied at his yeshiva.
Another Likud MK, Amichai Chikli, however, condemned the remarks. "There is no greater disease than gratuitous hatred," he tweeted.
This is not the first time that Mazuz made incendiary remarks. In May, the influential rabbi expressed a wish that then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid and then-Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman would die over their support for changes to the country's religious status quo.
“There are a lot of bad people, and we are waiting for them one day to pass from the world,” the rabbi declared during his weekly live-streamed Torah lecture. “The Nazis loved their people. [Lieberman and Lapid] hate their people. They want to destroy children and the elderly," he added.