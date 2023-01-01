A retired general said Sunday he was once interviewed for a job in Benjamin Netanyahu’s office by the prime minster’s wife Sara rather than by Netanyahu, part of testimony in a court case in which former officials said Sara had undue influence over top security appointments.

The retired general, Maj. Gen. (res.) Guy Tzur, was speaking at the Rishon Letzion Magistrate’s Court as a witness in a defamation trial in which an associate of Benjamin Netanyahu is the plaintiff.

At issue is an alleged secret deal in which Sara Netanyahu had the authority to approve nominations for high-ranking security positions.

Back in 2012, Tzur was a candidate to become Netanyahu’s military secretary. On Sunday, he said Netanyahu only asked him one question, “because after that Sara Netanyahu arrived and whispered in his ear, and he left to make a phone call or deal with an urgent matter.

“Mrs. Netanyahu then sat down and spoke with me for 45 minutes. When the prime minister returned, he apologized, told me we had spoken enough, and that’s how it ended.”

According to Tzur, who headed the Southern Command during Israel’s pullout from the Gaza Strip in 2005, Sara Netanyahu asked him if he ever felt the need to disobey an order. “I thought I wouldn’t be named to the position because of my answers on the disengagement,” he said.

The defamation suit was filed by an associate of Netanyahu, David Shimron, against David Artzi, a former executive at Israel Aerospace Industries.

In a video published in 2021, Artzi is heard telling journalist Dan Raviv that he had seen a written agreement between the Netanyahus granting Sara the right to approve nominations for top posts including chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Mossad chief and head of the Shin Bet security service.

According to Artzi, Shimron showed him the agreement when Shimron was representing Gita Sherover, a philanthropist. Shimron, who denies the claim, says the video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and Artzi has “repeated the slander” in numerous interviews.

In the lawsuit, Shimron says that “the video is unfounded to the core; it is entirely slanderous against the prime minister, his wife and the plaintiff.”

Among the high-profile witnesses is Ayelet Shaked, a former interior and justice minister who once served as Netanyahu’s office director. Other witnesses include Moshe Ya’alon, a former defense minster and IDF chief of staff, and Odelia Karmon, a former media adviser for Netanyahu.

Shaked said Sunday that before she was hired, “I had one interview with him in his office; after that I had another meeting with him and his wife in Jerusalem, and that’s it.”

Shaked added that she “assumes that Netanyahu definitely consults with [Sara] on political appointments.”

Ya’alon: Someone else was on the line

Ya’alon, meanwhile, testified that Naftali Bennett once told him that Sara Netanyahu tried to keep Shaked and Bennett away from Netanyahu. The former prime minister ended a stint as Netanyahu’s chief of staff in 2008.

Ya’alon said that in 2008, when he was appointed strategic affairs minister, he wanted Bennett as his own chief of staff, but Netanyahu told him that Bennett’s appointment “can’t work.” According to Ya’alon, “It became clear to me that this came from [Netanyahu’s] wife, and it conforms to the later pattern.”

Ya’alon talked about the appointment of Netanyahu’s military secretary when Ya’alon was defense minister from 2013 to 2016.

“Netanyahu asked me to have the candidates summoned again to his residence on Balfour Street on a Friday afternoon,” Ya’alon said, adding that then-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot “called that day and said, 'Listen, the candidates say they went to a meeting on the prime minister’s patio. The prime minister told them he was preoccupied and went out to take a phone call, and the person who interviewed them was Mrs. Netanyahu.'”

According to Ya’alon, after that incident he asked Eisenkot “not to send officers to Balfour except with my approval.”

Ya’alon also said that during the process of appointing Yossi Cohen Mossad chief in 2016, Netanyahu asked for Ya’alon’s advice and the two concluded that another candidate, known as “N.,” should be appointed. But Cohen was selected.

As Ya’alon put it, “I talked to N. about the events. He told me that he had received a phone call ... and he too realized that the conversation wasn’t only with Netanyahu, that another man or woman was listening, and he was asked if he would be loyal to them. He said that he would be loyal to the state, and apparently that decided his fate.”

Shimron’s lawyer said the details Ya’alon provided on the appointment of the military secretary and the Mossad chief were mainly based on situations where he was not present, and thus were hearsay.

According to Ya’alon, Sara Netanyahu also intervened in the process for appointing the chief military prosecutor. Ya’alon said that when he was defense minister, he wanted to appoint Sharon Afek to this post, “but Netanyahu approached me and asked me not to appoint him. His opposition was based on the fact that he was related to Michal Herzog,” the wife of Isaac Herzog, who is now president.

Ya’alon said that “this happened again in a few other ways,” including in “a nighttime conversation in which I suspected that someone else was on the line. The Netanyahu I know wouldn’t raise such an issue. It was clear to me that there was pressure from his wife.”

Ya’alon said he believed that Sara Netanyahu also wanted to intervene in the appointment of the IDF chief of staff after Yoav Gallant was disqualified in 2011.

‘Not a word to Sara’

Karmon, the media adviser responsible for foreign affairs in Netanyahu’s office in 2006, also testified for the defense. She said that as part of her role, she needed to be in touch with Sara Netanyahu.

“Everything had to be explained to her and she had to be informed, why this and why that,” Karmon said. “She received a schedule, but sometimes there were meetings that weren’t on the schedule she received. That was at Netanyahu’s request.”

Karmon said that Netanyahu once transferred money to her from his private account without Sara’s knowledge, angering Sara when she found out.

“I flew with the Netanyahus to the United States; there were arguments between them and at one point he admitted that he had transferred a few amounts to me, Ayelet and Bennett,” Karmon said.

“He transferred 59,000 shekels [$16,770] to me; I think Sara didn’t know how much. Netanyahu told me that he had opened a bank account that no one knew about, and he transferred 3,074 shekels. Mrs. Netanyahu knew nothing, at Mr. Netanyahu’s request. He said specifically, time after time, ‘Odelia, not a word to Sara.’”

Karmon said Netanyahu paid her salary from his own pocket because his Likud party did not have the funds to pay her due to the modest number of Knesset seats the party won in 2006.

According to Karmon, when Sara Netanyahu discovered that he had transferred money from his private account, “she was very, very angry. ... There was a blowout on the plane.”

Karmon added that when she came into debt to the Netanyahus, “I certainly wanted to return the money. Do you want to owe Mrs. Netanyahu money? I didn’t want to owe her money.”

In the video at the center of the lawsuit, Artzi also tells Raviv that according to the written agreement he saw, Sara Netanyahu could also take part in secret meetings. According to Artzi, Shimron showed him the agreement when Shimron was representing Sherover in order to persuade the philanthropist to reverse her decision to fire him.

Artzi told Haaretz that the video had been posted by a group of former IDF officers, and that Artzi pledged not to reveal their names. In March 2021, Artzi, a childhood friend of Raviv, told Haaretz that the journalist had told him that he “shouldn't keep such a thing inside.”