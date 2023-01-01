Netanyahu Meets Israel's Attorney General in First Since Taking Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara met Sunday afternoon for the first time since the government was sworn in on Thursday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting lasted an hour, was businesslike and focused on current issues.

Before meeting with Netanyahu, Baharav-Miara met with Justice Minister Yariv Levin to discuss issues including Levin’s plans to push through the Knesset far-reaching changes to the country’s judicial system.

The meeting between the prime minister and the attorney general took place against a backdrop of tensions, due in part to the new government’s proposed changes. They include splitting the position of attorney general into two separate roles: Baharav-Miara would continue to serve as legal adviser to the government, but the attorney general’s role as chief prosecutor would be reassigned to a newly created position reporting to the state prosecutor.

In addition, in recent weeks partners and associates of Netanyahu have criticized Baharav-Miara harshly and threatened to seek her dismissal.

Flouting protocol, Netanyahu did not invite the attorney general to his government’s first cabinet meeting, held after Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony. Justice Ministry officials have interpreted the move as an intentional sub, but in a statement the prime minister’s Likud party said the meeting was ceremonial and attended only by cabinet members.

In December, Baharav-Miara issued a warning regarding legislation the Knesset pushed through ahead of the inauguration of the new government and the bills it now seeks to enact. When considered as a whole, “certainly if implemented hastily, rather than through an overall and long-term view,” they are “liable to disrupt the system of checks and balances among the branches of government,” she said.

In response, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, said Baharav-Miara is “wrong to think that she is the real prime minister of Israel. Any law that she disagrees with becomes a danger to democracy.” MK Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionism party responded to the attorney general’s criticism by saying it “will need to be addressed.”

The attorney general has until Tuesday to submit a legal opinion on two separate issues pertaining to the appointment of Shas party chair Arye Dery as interior minister and also health minister. The first concerns the amendment enacted in December to the Basic Law on the Government to explicitly state that a person who receives a suspended prison sentence can serve on the cabinet. The second addresses the specific suitability of Dery to return to the cabinet in light of his convictions on corruption charges in two separate cases. He served 22 months of a three-year prison sentence after he was convicted of accepting bribes in 2000, and in January 2022 received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty of tax offenses.

Sources at the Justice Ministry say Baharav-Miara is leaning toward opposing the appointment due to lack of reasonability. Haaretz reported last week that the attorney general may allow private lawyers to represent the government in court, in cases where she will find it difficult to defend its actions.