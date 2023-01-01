Israel's Arab Allies Support UN Call for Int'l Court Probe Into Israeli Occupation

Israel's Arab allies backed the United Nations resolution requesting a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice on whether Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is tantamount to de facto annexation.

Despite blossoming top-down ties with Israel, the signatories of the U.S. brokered normalization agreements with Israel in 2020 – United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco – were among the 87 countries to back the final draft.

While the countries have not made public remarks since the vote, the United Arab Emirates' mission to the UN said in November after the draft resolution that it "reiterated its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders & called for the cessation of all illegitimate measures in the [Occupied Palestinian Territories] that undermine the two-state solution & inflame tensions."

Even so, United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on the establishment of a new government and extended an invitation for an official visit.

Egypt and Jordan, which have long maintained diplomatic ties with Israel, also voted in favor.

The United Nation’s General Assembly passed the motion on Friday to request an advisory opinion from the ICJ in The Hague on whether Israel's control of Palestinian territories is a temporary situation to be resolved via negotiations or a permanent occupation akin to annexation.

Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the "disgraceful" proposal for the advisory opinion would not bind Israel.

"The Jewish people are not an occupier on its own land and are not an occupier of its eternal capital of Jerusalem. No UN resolution will distort this historical truth," Netanyahu said on Saturday.

"In the last few days I've had conversations with world leaders who've changed their vote as a result … after our intervention, 11 countries changed their vote and as a result, those who supported the Palestinians among members of the UN became a minority."

Israel's diplomatic campaign managed to sway several countries to change tack, but the vote still managed to pass comfortably.

Most of Israel’s Western allies – including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Germany – voted against the resolution. Several other European countries abstained.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki hailed the vote as a "historic achievement on the road to our people to achieving their just and legitimate rights."

Against the backdrop of fierce protestations on the international stage, the new government signed a declaration that the Jewish people have a "natural right" to the entirety of the biblical land of Israel.

Despite the vague wording of the agreement, the government pledged to advance policies that would pave the way to annex the West Bank. These include the legalization of several West Bank outposts, streamlining the process for approving new settlements and repealing the law preventing Jewish presence in West Bank areas that were evacuated in 2005 as part of Israel's disengagement plan.

On Sunday, far-right lawmaker Zvika Fogel told 103FM radio that Israel's occupation of the West Bank is permanent "as of right now" and added that he would seek to "apply Israeli sovereignty over all the areas that I can."

Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967, following a war with neighboring Arab countries. Once earmarked for a Palestinian state, the future of the territories has been called into question with the breakdown of the peace process and deepening Israeli control.

Jonathan Lis and Hagar Shezaf contributed to this report.