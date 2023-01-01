Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Bank Suspends Employee Over Inciteful Tweets Against Bennett, Leftists

Bank Hapoalim says Tushiya Eshkol Shalom, who reportedly tweeted 'Hitler is king, it's lucky that there aren't six million Bennetts and Lapids,' will remain suspended until a disciplinary investigation is completed

Ran Shimoni
Ran Shimoni
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
People using ATMs at a Bank Hapoalim branch in Jerusalem, 2019.
People using ATMs at a Bank Hapoalim branch in Jerusalem, 2019.Credit: defotoberg/Shutterstock.com
Ran Shimoni
Ran Shimoni

Bank Hapoalim suspended an employee who posted hateful messages on Twitter against former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and various left-wing figures on Sunday after an investigative report revealed her identity.

Tushiya Eshkol Shalom, who works at Bank Hapoalim's headquarters, was named in a Channel 12 News report Saturday on social media users who publish inflammatory, inciteful content online.

Eshkol Shalom was suspended for her Twitter posts, in which she wrote, among other things: "A missile is on its way to the terrorist Bennett," "Bennett, God will burn your children, Amen," and "Hitler is king, it's lucky that there aren't six million Bennetts and Lapids."

Bank Hapoalim commented on the matter, and said it "condemns statements that amount to incitement, as well as conduct that apparently goes against the bank's code of ethics and its values."

The bank has a code of ethics that its employees must sign, and staff are liable for dismissal should they violate it. Bank Hapoalim believes that Eshkol Shalom violated several sections of this code, and decided to open a disciplinary investigation into the matter. Eshkol Shalom will remain suspended until the investigation is complete, the bank said.

The bank's code also states that employees should not carry out political activity in its facilities during working hours, or use the bank's property to promote political goals or personal interests. However, the Channel 12 News report did not say whether Eshkol Shalom used the bank's computers to publish her tweets.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022