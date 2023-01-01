Israel Had Two Governments in 2022. Here Is What They Have in Common

The most significant event in Israeli politics in 2021 was the formation of a government that for the first time had an independent Arab party in its coalition. The most significant event in Israeli politics in 2022 was the formation of a government that for the first time had a Kahanist party in its coalition.

Nations don’t change so drastically in the space of just 20 months. The same Israeli electorate that voted in the Bennett-Lapid government in March 2021 also voted in the Netanyahu government in November 2022. And just as some of those who voted for the eight parties that made up the first government were unhappy at the outcome and left frustrated that right-wingers such as Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa’ar had broken their promise and joined a coalition with “leftists” and the United Arab List, not all those who voted for the Netanyahu bloc two months ago are satisfied now.

According to a poll on Channel 12 last Friday, only 41 percent of Israelis think the incoming government is a good one. Almost half (49 percent) think it’s bad and 10 percent don’t know.

Those who were eager to say a year ago that the kaleidoscope of parties that formed the previous government was the real Israel – a society where right, center, left and Islamists can overcome their differences and work together – were wrong. Israel isn’t there yet. Less than half the country wants such a government, though it was an important precedent that the coalition was formed and lasted a year.

And despite the new government’s majority in the Knesset (which is largely a result of Arab nationalists Balad and left-wing Meretz falling beneath the electoral threshold), most Israelis are unhappy about its ultra-religious and far-right dominance. Nearly one in five of those who voted for the parties now in power would have preferred to see other parties there as well.

The obvious conclusion is that it’s all Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fault. The eight parties in the previous government had only one thing uniting them: trying to keep him out of office. And if Netanyahu wasn’t facing criminal charges, at least some of the center-left parties who have vetoed him would now be sitting in his government, as they have in the past. And Otzma Yehudit would still be in the opposition, if in the Knesset at all.

The ultra-Orthodox parties would also have quite likely been in such a government, but they would have been less emboldened to demand, and receive, what they have in a different coalition – one where Netanyahu would have had more options and the moderating influence of centrists.

These are not hypothetical coalitions. These are the governments Netanyahu has formed in the past, until the impasse caused by his corruption case. If it wasn’t for the allegations against him, we would most likely have had very different governments to the current and previous ones.

Open gallery view Posters for Yair Lapid and Benjamin Netanyahu's parties on the eve of the November 1 election last year. Credit: Moti Milrod

But it’s not just about Netanyahu.

If the Channel 12 poll indeed reflects what Israelis think, then about 20 percent of those who voted for the parties in this government – and with an even higher proportion of Likud voters most likely among them – did so in the hope of a different coalition to the one Netanyahu claimed he would form.

They wanted him as prime minister, or at least preferred him to the alternatives, but still hoped he would find a way to entice centrists into his government. They voted for Netanyahu, and now they’re disappointed that he has stuck to his word.

The new far right-dominated coalition may be the furthest in ideological composition from the previous one, but they also have that in common. Neither is the government a majority of voters wanted to see.

This is not news to Netanyahu. That is why, despite everything he did to merge all the far-right parties into one slate and the alliance he formed with Religious Zionism, he still made sure not to be seen in public with Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir before the election. He knew he couldn’t change all right-wing-voters’ minds about the Kahanists, so he tried to cast a hint of doubt about whether he would really have Ben-Gvir in his cabinet. Enough of a doubt to ensure that the more moderate Likudniks wouldn’t be scared off. Enough timid Likudniks to eke out a majority. And it worked.

Ultimately, that was the political event of 2022: Israel transitioned from one unnatural government to another, both of which are supported by a minority of Israelis.

Yair Lapid failed to convince Israelis that the unlikely coalition he manufactured in 2021 was a viable one, and he failed to impose sufficient discipline on the anti-Netanyahu bloc to allow them to at least hold onto power.

Netanyahu capitalized on this vulnerability and maintained an ironclad grip on his camp. It yielded him a majority, even if a majority didn’t want this new government of his.