Invoking Loyalty and 'Jewish Anarchists,' Ben-Gvir Assumes Office

Outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said at a handover ceremony for new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir he had received death threats for speaking out against extremist settlers – prompting Ben-Gvir to add that he, too, had been intimidated by "Jewish anarchists."

Bar-Lev explained that Jewish Israelis had threatened him because he had warned against extremist settlers who commit hate crimes against Palestinians. He also noted that investigations of these hate crimes had increased in the West Bank.

In his remarks, Bar-Lev recounted his military service and said that – although his life had been in danger a number of times over the years – only as public security minister was he guarded day and night on the order of the Shin Bet security service. “Not because Israel’s enemies and murderers from terror organizations tried to kill me innumerable times in the past, but because Jews, Israeli citizens, threatened me,” Bar-Lev said. “And why? Because I dared to say that there are extremist settlers who have committed hate crimes against Palestinians.”

The outgoing minister continued his address, which was delivered after Ben-Gvir was welcomed by an honor guard: “For a moment, I felt like that boy in 'The Emperor’s New Clothes,' who tells the truth when everyone is averting their eyes.”

He warned the public against deepening the rift in Israeli society. “Because of this statement, Israeli citizens threaten to harm government ministers? What have we come to? How far have we deteriorated as a society? How much further will we deteriorate? A crime is a crime is a crime, and an offender is an offender is an offender. It doesn’t matter if he is Jewish or Arab, Israeli or Palestinian, a resident of Israel or a foreigner.

"Remember this: The Israel Police's purpose is to continue to act with only the laws of the state as a lamp unto their feet and guiding them," he said, quoting Psalms 119:105.

Bar-Lev added: “There are deep disputes among us on a wide variety of issues. But facts stand above all differences of opinion, and here are a few of them: Last year, 134 cases were opened in the Judea and Samaria police district for politically motivated hate crimes, and some 40 indictments were issued."

He noted that this marks a 40 percent uptick when compared to cases opened in 2021. "Is this increase because politically motivated crime has risen? Or perhaps because the Israel Police and the Judea and Samaria district are more efficient? I suppose both are true. And I hope that this year, crime goes down – politically motivated crime in particular – and that the Judea and Samaria district will enforce [the law] even more.”

Bar-Lev said that in the Public Security Ministry and the bodies under its authority, “members of one religion or gender hold no superiority over each other. Everyone is a partner. Everyone is equal.”

Addressing senior police, emergency services and prison officials, the outgoing minister added: “Israel’s citizens look to you and know that their security is in stable and safe hands. You – the heads of these organizations and those under you at all ranks – must continue to stand strong, to be a solid rock in the face of the blowing winds, to insist fearlessly on your opinion – that is your professional obligation. That is your moral duty to the citizens of Israel.”

Ben-Gvir said that there is no dispute over Bar-Lev’s record of service to the state, and he thanked him for this.

The new minister then added that he had also faced death threats from the public. “I listened closely to your speech, and I must tell you that, unfortunately, you are not the only one being threatened," Ben-Gvir said.

"Let’s talk about my wife Ayala and my children. You will find that almost every week we receive pictures of bloody knives and edited photos of them, and calls to murder me again and again. It’s not just from Israel’s enemies. It’s also from anarchistic Jews, whom the time has come to deal with.”

Ben-Gvir added: “Every day, there are hundreds of incidents of stone-throwing targeting us in the Jewish settlement in Hebron, the residents of Samaria. There are also hundreds of these incidents in the Galilee and in the Negev targeting Jews for being Jews, and hundreds more in Jerusalem.

"Responsibility for one another means bringing peace to the streets and fighting the crime families, along with violence and bullying. It means bringing order to the Negev and the Galilee, as well as in Umm al-Fahm and Rahat, whose residents suffer no less. Responsibility for one another means caring for everyone: religious, secular, villagers and city-dwellers, Jews, Druze, Christians, Circassians and Muslims. Everyone who is loyal to the State of Israel – we are with them," Ben-Gvir said.

"It is important to me to use this platform to tell the police, the combat personnel and everyone who fights terror: Any terrorist who seeks to harm you, his blood will be upon his own head. And I will back you fully in this war."