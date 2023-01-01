Haaretz - back to home page
Likud Minister Stops Millions in Funding to a Left-wing NGO on His First Day on the Job

The contract in question was harshly criticized at the time as it was executed a week or so after former Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai’s Labor party lost the election

Minister Amichai Chikli earlier this year.
Minister Amichai Chikli earlier this year.Credit: Noam Moskowitz / Knesset.
Israel's incoming Diaspora Affairs Minister, Amichai Chikli, ordered over the weekend to cancel a ministry contract with the Economics and Social Studies Organization – a subsidiary of the Berl Katzenelson Fund – which promotes left-leaning economic and fiscal policy, and is associated with Labor Party figures.

The contract was harshly criticized at the time, as it was executed a week or so after outgoing minister Nachman Shai’s Labor party lost the election. Some viewed it as an illegitimate grab of millions of shekels in funding for a political project with ties to the Labor Party.

Likud's Chikli said in response: “About a week after the election, the Diaspora Ministry approved a contract without a bid with an organization that's political from head to toe.”

"My first order in office was to immediately stop this grab, which runs contrary to minimal standards of professional ethics. The Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the fight against antisemitism under my leadership will focus on empowering Jewish communities around the world and an uncompromising fight against antisemitism, in its various forms,” the minister added.

Following Chikli's decision, former Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said: "We've worked on this project for a whole year and managed to complete it toward the elections. It's clean from a legal perspective, and it passed all the hurdles before being approved by the Finance Ministry's commission committee. A few days ago, a right-wing NGO filed a petition to the Supreme Court in what seems to be a clear political move."

