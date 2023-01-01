Dery and Netanyahu to Make Preparations for Court Overriding ‘Dery Law’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Arye Dery are expected to meet over the week to discuss various scenarios under which Dery could be disqualified from serving as minister – this ahead of the High Court of Justice hearing on the so-called Dery Law on Thursday.

Under the new law, only a person sentenced to actual prison time would be barred from ministerial posts. That would enable Dery, who was given a suspended sentence for tax offenses last year, to be a minister.

Sources close to Netanyahu and Dery say they are not worried about the court overriding the law as much as they are concerned about a future appeal regarding the reasonability of the appointment, in light of Dery’s recent and past convictions.

Some of Dery’s confidants and advisers are urging him to promote a solution whereby Prime Minister Netanyahu appoints him as alternate prime minister, thus allowing him to sit at the government table, should the High Court disqualify Dery’s appointment as minister. This is based on the ruling allowing for the formation of the Netanyahu-Gantz government, when Netanyahu –who was under criminal indictment – was allowed to serve as both prime minister and alternate prime minister.

However, Dery is not interested in this solution at this time, and according to sources, he believes Netanyahu will oppose it as well. Also hindering this proposal is the fact that all the coalition agreements stipulate the annulment of the law that allowed for rotation governments, and Netanyahu announced during the inauguration that there would be no rotation.

Having yet to agree on how to respond should the appointment be disqualified due to this appeal or a future one, Netanyahu and Dery are expected to discuss all options this week. They may be joined by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Likud attorney Michael Ravello and possibly Dery’s attorney, Navot Tel Zur, who has opposed amending the law in the past, believing he could defend Dery’s appointment.

Dery and Netanyahu aren’t sure whether Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara will defend the law itself and Dery’s appointment at a High Court hearing. Meanwhile, the Knesset is expected to convene over the coming week to continue its legislative efforts, beginning with the advancement of the second part of the so-called Ben-Gvir Law, which gives the new national security minister more authority over the police.

In light of comments by the Knesset’s legal counsel, Ben-Gvir decided to split the provisions of the law so that the vote on some of them will take place over the next two weeks. Two amendments were postponed – the one subjecting more of the police commissioner’s authority to the minister, and the provision that the minister may dictate the length of time dedicated to investigations. The Knesset is expected to pass these by next week at the earliest.

In addition, the Knesset will have to pass several temporary measures and emergency legislation which are about to expire. One of the laws to be approved is the Judea and Samaria regulations, which the previous government failed to pass, which led in part to its demise. The coalition has identified 10 directives and emergency laws set to expire by the end of January, which must be passed by then.

Such legislation will be a test for the opposition. Will it delay their passage through filibusters, as the current coalition did when it was in the opposition last year – or will it allow the legislation to pass rapidly? Opposition leader Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid announced more than once that he would serve as “an opposition to the government, not the people,” and will vote in favor of [coalition] bills he finds vital.

Such statements have only fueled tensions between the various components of the opposition. Yesh Atid MK Karine Elharrar attacked National Unity chairman Benny Gantz for condemning interruptions during the inauguration of the new government. “Avi Maoz and Itamar Ben-Gvir are being sworn in to a government shaping up to be the most extreme and discriminatory… but he [Gantz] found it important to condemn Netanyahu being interrupted,” tweeted Elharrar.

In response, the National Unity camp said: “You may have forgotten, we haven’t. It’s because of you and Lapid that we have Ben-Gvir. Those who, whether on purpose at worst, or by negligence at best, crushed Meretz under the electoral threshold, acted against the other parties in the bloc irresponsibly and arrogantly, and sat at a restaurant the night the lists were closed instead of taking care of the bloc – are those of your party. We will accept no lectures from you.”