Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Why Won't Netanyahu and His Far-right Allies Own the Occupation?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was banking on global disinterest in the perennial ‘Palestinian problem.’ However, a damning opinion from the International Court of Justice and the reckless coalition agreements he signed could change that

alon pinkas
Alon Pinkas
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
alon pinkas
Alon Pinkas

The United Nations on Friday gave the Israeli right a golden opportunity and the ideal international podium in which to stand up and unequivocally declare with clarity and resolve what they claim to believe: that something the world calls “occupation” is not temporary but permanent. Instead, true to character, they whine, lament and moan. Instead of owning it, they cry foul.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism