The Father of Modern Hebrew's Unusual Alliance With non-Zionist Jews

“I’m not fluent enough in French to explain how difficult my task has been and how much danger I believe the dictionary is in. If Mr. Ben Yehuda dies before he completes it, he will take to the grave all the treasures he has collected by the sweat of his brow – his labor and sacrifice over a quarter of a century. Believe me, dear Mr. Bigart, you must move quickly. As they say in Hebrew: Yafah sha’a ahat kodem” – the sooner the better.