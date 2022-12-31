UN Approves Request for an ICJ Advisory Opinion on Israel's West Bank Conduct

The UN General Assembly voted Saturday night in favor of submitting a request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the consequences of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

Although the approval of the proposal initiated by the Palestinian Authority was expected, in recent days Israel tried to expand the list of countries that would oppose it.

The vote took place after the start of Shabbat, despite the efforts of Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to advance it. Following this, Erdan announced that he would not speak at the assembly and that the U.S. delegation would vote against the proposed resolution also on behalf of Israel.

Open gallery view A view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.. Credit: Yves Herman/Reuters

Ambassador Erdan attacked the initiative even before the vote took place, saying that "the despicable decision expected to be passed today is a disgrace to the UN and to any country that supports it. No international body can determine that Israel is occupying its own land and that our presence in Jerusalem or Judea and Samaria is illegal. A tribunal that received a mandate from a morally distorted body like the UN has no legitimacy. The Palestinians have refused all peace initiatives, they incite murder every day and support terrorism, and the UN is helping them harm Israel. We will not take part in this disgrace and show of lies."

An advisory opinion is a procedure in which the UN turns to the court without the consent of the relevant countries regarding a specific matter, and the court then formulates a report detailing its position on that particular issue.

This legal opinion does not bind the parties, and its impact depends on how it is adopted in various countries and among public opinion. At this stage, it is difficult to assess the impact that this move could have on the situation on the ground in Israel. However, in the text of the appeal to the court, there is notably no request to define Israel's control of the West Bank as apartheid.

The process of forming a legal opinion may take between one and two years, and does not require absolute majority approval from all 15 judges of the court who will participate in drafting the document.