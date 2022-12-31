On Netanyahu Government's Agenda: Saving Israel's Cyber Edge

One problem that Yoav Gallant is taking over as defense minister is Israel’s offensive cyberindustry. That sector took a big hit in November 2021 when the Biden administration blacklisted two Israeli companies, NSO Group and Candiru.

This was mainly due to the actions of NSO, whose name has been tied to the hacking of phones of regime opponents and human rights activists in the developing world. Israeli officials have repeatedly tried to get the Americans to change their minds, to no avail. To a large extent, the government that just left inherited this imbroglio from the previous one.

Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, the Mossad chief from 2016 to 2021, promoted “cyberdiplomacy” in which Israeli companies' unique prowess in cyberoffense was marketed as a bonus for regimes, some of them rather shadowy, that agreed to tighten security ties with Israel and sometimes also diplomatic ties.

Open gallery view Then-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and Benjamin Netanyahu at an event last year. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

The Americans' blacklist hurt NSO and Candiru, whose future now looks so bleak that they may have to shut down altogether, leading of course to job losses. In a detailed appeal to the U.S. administration, Candiru highlighted its contribution to the security of Americans and others, and denied any connection to human rights offenses. The administration responded with requests for further clarifications.

In an answer to the Americans' criticism, the Defense Ministry slashed the list of countries to which Israeli companies may sell offensive cyberproducts. The number was reduced to just 37, most of them Western democracies.

Other export permits are being stingily granted. By one estimate, more than half the Israeli companies that have worked in this segment have cut back or transferred these operations to foreign countries, far from the Defense Ministry’s watchful eye.

Aside from the danger that Israeli knowledge will fall into the hands of more foreign companies, there's a fear of a dent in Israel's knowledge base. According to the foreign media, for years Israel has been launching cyberattacks against enemy countries and organizations.

Open gallery view New Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, center, outside Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv last month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

One problem stems from a lack of regulation, with intelligence veterans starting companies and putting their knowledge at the disposal of clients and countries with nefarious motives. That's what got the Americans worked up, especially the liberal media and top people in the Democratic party.

But the administration appears to have other motives as well. First, there may be a desire to get solid Israeli tech companies, which usually outpace American rivals, out of the way in an industry with a very high profit potential.

Second, it seems that the administration, which is focusing on competition with China in high-priority tech sectors like artificial intelligence, fears that in the cyberindustry it has let the genie out of the bottle. Now Washington is trying to impose some order in the sector and hamper other countries, even friendly ones like Israel.

So the Americans are stalling regarding the Israeli appeals, and Israel's civilian cyberoffense market is on the verge of being wiped out. As part of its rescue efforts, the Defense Ministry is trying to find a new balance – not the free-for-all when Israeli software was being used by Moroccan intelligence to surveil officials in France, and not the current abridged list of permitted export destinations.

The question is whether the industry can be preserved in Israel under the new circumstances, or whether the Americans will foil these compromise efforts as well. This is one of the headaches awaiting Gallant.