Israel Police Arrest Suspect Charged With Murder of 55-year-old Man

Israel Police arrested on Saturday a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder of a 55-year-old man who was found burned in his apartment.

Around 3 A.M. on Friday, firefighters were called to the victim's Petah Tikva building in response to a report of an electric bicycle that caught on fire.

Upon their arrival, they discovered the victim's body in the yard of the building next to a fire source in his apartment. The man's body had visible evidence of violence, therefore the Institute for Forensic Medicine received it for examination, which supported the suspicion of murder. Whether the victim was set on fire before or after he passed away is still unknown.

After it was discovered that the suspect had been in the vicinity around the time of the incident, he was taken into custody. The suspect had previously resided in the building as the victim's neighbor. The authorities discovered more information during a check of his residence, supporting their earlier suspicions. On Saturday evening, he will be brought to the Rishon Letzion Magistrate's Court for his arraignment.