Following UN Vote, Israel Mulls Cooperation With ICJ

The UN General Assembly voted on Friday night in favor of submitting a request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the consequences of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

Israel has yet to decide whether it will cooperate with the international court, in what seems to be one of the significant challenges the new right-wing government will face.

It is difficult to assess the national and international repercussions of the advisory opinion, notwithstanding the fact that it does not have binding legal effect on Israel. It may be used by the Palestinian Authority to increase support for international sanctions against Israel, and UN members may approve and follow the court's rulings.

Colonel (res.) Adv. Pnina Sharvit Baruch, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies and the former head of the international law division at the Military Advocate General, stated that "the advisory opinion, which will be given within one to two years, is expected to be extremely critical of Israel."

"However," Sharvit Baruch added, "The Israeli government's policies and how it conducts itself can affect both the content of the future decision and its degree of severity, such as in the case, for example, if Israel is to be determined as an apartheid state, or if the court's decision gains support in the global arena."

According to Sharvit Baruch, "statements and actions that explicitly violate international law, such as the annexation of territories or blatantly infringing upon the rights of Palestinians, as well as weakening Israel's democratic foundations by harming the separation of powers between government branches, will all be used in international campaigns and may greatly worsen the damage to Israel."

The Palestinian Authority claimed victory following the vote, though Israel is framing the vote as a diplomatic achievement.

Ukraine, who had previously voted in favor of the request, was absent from the voting today after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

87 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 23 voted against and 53 abstained. Despite this, the Israeli delegation at the UN was pleased with the fact that the total number of countries that voted for the measure was down from the original vote in November, when 98 countries voted in favor. Although the approval of the proposal initiated by the Palestinian Authority was expected, in recent days Israel tried to expand the list of countries that would oppose it.

"The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said. Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said on Twitter that the vote "reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy."

The vote took place late on Friday night, after the start of Shabbat, despite the efforts of Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to hold the vote earlier. Following this, Erdan announced that he would not speak at the assembly and that the U.S. delegation would vote against the proposed resolution also on behalf of Israel.

Open gallery view A view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.. Credit: Yves Herman/Reuters

Ambassador Erdan attacked the initiative even before the vote took place, saying that "the despicable decision expected to be passed today is a disgrace to the UN and to any country that supports it. No international body can determine that Israel is occupying its own land and that our presence in Jerusalem or Judea and Samaria is illegal. A tribunal that received a mandate from a morally distorted body like the UN has no legitimacy. The Palestinians have refused all peace initiatives, they incite murder every day and support terrorism, and the UN is helping them harm Israel. We will not take part in this disgrace and show of lies."

Despite the UN approving the request, Israeli sources are claiming that the vote was a diplomatic victory for Jerusalem, based on the fact that many countries voted against the measure and dozens more abstained.

MK Avigdor Lieberman, who was Finance Minister until the Netanyahu government was sworn in on Thursday, reacted to the vote on Twitter.

"A contemptible decision that must be widely condemned was passed tonight at the UN. This is further proof that, in the moment of truth, the State of Israel will not be able to trust the international institutions. This decision is the epitome of hypocrisy and injustice."

Open gallery view The results of the UN vote held late on Friday.

An advisory opinion is a procedure in which the UN turns to the court without the consent of the relevant countries regarding a specific matter, and the court then formulates a report detailing its position on that particular issue.

This legal opinion does not bind the parties, and its impact depends on how it is adopted in various countries and among public opinion. At this stage, it is difficult to assess the impact that this move could have on the situation on the ground in Israel. However, in the text of the appeal to the court, there is notably no request to define Israel's control of the West Bank as apartheid.

Open gallery view Palestinian Ambassador Riyad H. Mansour speaks during a meeting of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee at United Nations headquarters on Friday. Credit: Jeenah Moon /AP

The process of forming a legal opinion may take between one and two years, and does not require absolute majority approval from all 15 judges of the court who will participate in drafting the document.

Reuters contributed to this report.