Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics
If an effective protest movement of young people does take shape, it won’t be conducted according to the rules of prior, scarred protest movements
Last month I attended an event dedicated to creativity in the era of artificial intelligence. Tech experts gushed in their reports from the front lines about the most exciting development of the era: creation of texts and images that are redefining the relationship between man and machines.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ