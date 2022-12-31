This Looks Like an Ordinary Mouse, but Part of Its Brain Is Human

Humanity has accomplished a few things in its relatively short time on the planet. We built pyramids, discovered quantum physics, wrote a Bible and Upanishads, landed on the moon. But the ultimate achievement may be to fully comprehend and replicate the things that make all of these accomplishments possible: the 1.4 kilograms of gray matter found inside every human skull. Or, in other words, to create real intelligence – not artificial intelligence. The realization of this feat is still far off, but scientists have recently been making strides that are bringing us closer to it than ever before.