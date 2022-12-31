This Looks Like an Ordinary Mouse, but Part of Its Brain Is Human
Teams led by Israeli scientists transplanted tiny models of human brains in rodents that became integral parts of the animals' brains. The possible benefits to humanity are huge, as are the ethical problems
Humanity has accomplished a few things in its relatively short time on the planet. We built pyramids, discovered quantum physics, wrote a Bible and Upanishads, landed on the moon. But the ultimate achievement may be to fully comprehend and replicate the things that make all of these accomplishments possible: the 1.4 kilograms of gray matter found inside every human skull. Or, in other words, to create real intelligence – not artificial intelligence. The realization of this feat is still far off, but scientists have recently been making strides that are bringing us closer to it than ever before.