Slamming 'Extremist Views' of Incoming Gov't, Israel's Ambassador to France Steps Down

Israel’s ambassador to France, Yael German, submitted a fiery resignation letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, warning that the incoming government endangers the character and values of the State of Israel.

Open gallery view Former Health Minister Yael German Credit: Ilan Assayag

“I was appointed Israel’s ambassador to France by outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid, and I was proud and delighted to represent the country and the worldview of the outgoing government.”

German went on to say, however, that the government Netanyahu has established, which “includes representatives of parties whose extreme views are expressed in the coalition guidelines, in their policies and in their declarations regarding the passing of legislation that is, in my view, unacceptable.”

“All of this, I believe, endangers the character and values of the State of Israel,” German wrote. “Under these circumstances, I cannot lie to myself and continue representing a policy that is so radically different from everything that I believe in.”