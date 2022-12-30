Haaretz - back to home page
Slamming 'Extremist Views' of Incoming Gov't, Israel's Ambassador to France Steps Down

'I cannot lie to myself and continue representing a policy that is so radically different from everything that I believe in,' ambassador Yael German said

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Former Health Minister Yael German
Israel's Ambassador to France Yael GermanCredit: Ilan Assayag
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Israel’s ambassador to France, Yael German, submitted a fiery resignation letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, warning that the incoming government endangers the character and values of the State of Israel.

Former Health Minister Yael GermanCredit: Ilan Assayag

“I was appointed Israel’s ambassador to France by outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid, and I was proud and delighted to represent the country and the worldview of the outgoing government.”

German went on to say, however, that the government Netanyahu has established, which “includes representatives of parties whose extreme views are expressed in the coalition guidelines, in their policies and in their declarations regarding the passing of legislation that is, in my view, unacceptable.”

“All of this, I believe, endangers the character and values of the State of Israel,” German wrote. “Under these circumstances, I cannot lie to myself and continue representing a policy that is so radically different from everything that I believe in.”

