Blinken: U.S. Will Oppose Policies That Endanger the Viability of the Two-state Solution

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on forming a new government, saying that he looks forward to working with the prime minister and his government “to promote democratic values, advance shared interests, and tackle mutual challenges.”

Blinken added that the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is “unwavering.”

In a statement, Blinken added that, "the deep bonds between the United States and Israel have long been based upon an unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and certain shared ideals, including democratic principles and a vision of Israel at peace with its neighbors.

"As President Biden said, we will work with the new government to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including the threat from Iran, and will continue to support a two-state solution and oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values. The United States will remain committed to promoting equal measures of freedom, justice, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike."