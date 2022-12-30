Why Israel's Saber-rattling on Iran Doesn't Mean an Imminent Strike

Anyone who listened to the traditional speeches two days ago by the outgoing defense minister and prime minister at the pilots’ course graduation ceremony might have gotten the mistaken impression that Israel is considering an attack on Iran in the near term.

Speaking to the young graduates, Benny Gantz said that they “could be crossing the skies eastward in two or three years and taking part in a strike on nuclear sites in Iran, one for which we have been readying for by significantly increasing our preparedness in the last few years.” Yair Lapid again cited the joint exercise the Israel Air Force held with the United States the start of the month, which “simulated a strike thousands of kilometers from Israel’s borders.” This was “the first in a series of planned exercises for the near future,” he promised.

And yet, as always, it pays to recall the substantial distance between such combative proclamations and the true status of Israel’s strike capabilities. The outgoing government has indeed placed renewed focus on this, after years of neglect, and pressed the IDF to refresh and drill its plans. But at a time when Israel has yet to reach a decision regarding the acquisition of aircraft for the air force’s next combat squadron, and the new refueling planes are not due to be delivered by the U.S. for another four years, such statements should be put into perspective.

Israel is certainly very concerned about the developments in Iran. Tehran has been gradually edging closer to achieving military nuclear capability. In the event of a decision to go ahead, it would need weeks to produce a sufficient amount of highly enriched (90 percent) uranium to assemble one nuclear bomb. (There is still a knowledge gap, estimated at two years, until Iran can develop the capability to modify a bomb to fit a warhead on a nuclear missile).

And more bad news has been piling up lately: Iran’s belligerent stance, its new and close strategic alliance with Russia, which will apparently be supplying fighter jets to the Iranians, and Iran’s active assistance to terrorist and guerrilla organizations across the Middle East.

Despite the belated reports of U.S. President Joe Biden’s remark that “the nuclear deal is dead,” it’s hard to see this as signifying an absolute refusal by the U.S. to resume negotiations with Iran in the future. Ultimately, Washington might conclude that there is no alternate channel and try to return to the negotiating table. This has not happened, for now, both because the talks have reached a dead end and because Iran has angered the West in two ways – by supplying Russia with attack drones for use in its war on Ukraine, and with its continued violent suppression of domestic civil protests.

Open gallery view Placards in Paris with portraits of victims of Iran's repression of protests, this month. Credit: Julien De Rosa / AFP

The Iranian contribution to Putin’s brutal campaign and the killing of civilians in Ukraine has heightened American alertness to Tehran’s actions. The New York Times reported this week that the Biden administration has launched a widescale effort to choke off the production and supply chain of the Iranian drones used by Russia, a move that the newspaper said was reminiscent of the international effort to thwart Iran’s nuclear plans.

Among other moves, the U.S. is trying to limit the export of Western-made components that are vital for the production of the Iranian drones, and is aiding the Ukrainians in locating the drone launching pads within Russia.

The Iranian street protests are now in their fourth month, with participants displaying a remarkable readiness for sacrifice and willingness to put themselves in harm’s way. At present, however, it does not appear that the protests will be able to bring about any fundamental change. Lately, the scope of the protests has been shrinking rather than expanding, contrary to hopes in Israel and the West.

Raz Zimmt, a research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies specializing in Iran, wrote this week that although the protests are not fundamentally endangering the regime, they are widening the gulf between the regime and the Iranian public. If the top clerics are not prepared to make changes, he says, the revolutionary winds will continue to blow. And when combined with the economic crisis, it will be hard for the regime to calm the situation.

Lapid and Gantz’s declarations will soon be replaced by declarations from Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant. Gallant, who on Thursday realized his long-held dream of being appointed defense minister, will strive to be the key player in setting the policy, but he does not yet know what kind of maneuvering room Netanyahu will allow him. In the present circumstances, his installation in the Defense Ministry seems like the best possible appointment – placing an experienced person without radical tendencies in this important post.

The apparent upcoming appointment of Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir as director-general of the Defense Ministry is similarly reassuring. With the addition of Tzachi Hanegbi’s appointment as head of the National Security Council, this is a trio of postings that does not fall into the troubling extremes found in Netanyahu’s agreements with the parties to the right of Likud.

And yet, it was enough to behold Netanyahu’s pale, terror-stricken face the other day during the signing of the agreement with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to disabuse oneself of any illusion that the incoming prime minister is the only one in charge in his government. The section of the agreement that makes the Border Police directly answerable to Ben-Gvir, like it’s his own private militia, is a highly concerning signal of what may lie in store for the country.

Breaches in the barrier

At least three times in recent months, Israeli Arabs have fired on IDF patrol vehicles operating along the "seam line" with the West Bank. In each case, the gunfire came from the “blue” (Israeli) side to the west of the barrier, and not from the Palestinian side to the east. The incidents occurred in the Little Triangle area, and there were no injuries in any of them.

Since the start of the present wave of terror back in March, the IDF has greatly boosted its forces in the seam-line area, with the aim of preventing the passage of Palestinians from the West Bank to Israel proper. At the same time, work has been undertaken to repair the numerous breaches in the barrier. The military estimates that the number of people entering through the barrier has dropped from 30,000 to 300 a week.

This change has not been well-received by the numerous people who made a living from the weaknesses in the barrier. These include members of Israeli Arab crime families who profited from transporting Palestinians without legal permits from the West Bank, and from a massive trade in smuggled weapons.

Open gallery view A Palestinian passes through a hole in a fenced section of the separation barrier, in the South Hebron Hills area. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The gunfire at the patrols was likely intended as deterrence. It recalls similar episodes on the Egyptian border, where Bedouin from Israel and Egypt frequently fire upon IDF patrols to try and impede the military's efforts to disrupt the drug smuggling there.

Still, the spillover of this tactic into the Little Triangle is concerning, since it attests to a willingness on the part of the crime families to clash with the military, as a direct continuation of the frequent break-ins on army bases to steal weapons. During the fighting with Gaza in May 2021, Arab criminals were at the forefront of the clashes with police and with Jewish Israelis in the country's mixed cities.

In recent weeks, there has been a certain, moderate drop in the number of incidents in the West Bank, but the number of warnings of terror attacks remains quite high. The lethal attacks in Jerusalem last month, using planted devices, in which two Israelis were killed, provided inspiration for similar attempts.

This week, the Shin Bet announced that it had solved the case and arrested an East Jerusalem resident who it said acted alone, sympathized with ISIS and acquired the knowledge for assembling and detonating the bombs from the internet.

Meanwhile, the Hamas command centers in Gaza and Lebanon are continuing their efforts to find “freelancers” – activists from the West Bank who will carry out attacks with funding from Hamas, thus posing more challenges for Israel and simultaneously increasing the instability in the Palestinian Authority, which is contending with increasingly severe internal problems.

This week, a Hamas-affiliated media outlet revealed secret recordings of Hussein al-Sheikh, a top PA official, speaking disdainfully and bitterly about Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The succession battle within the PA leadership is heating up – and the leak against Al-Sheikh could point to Hamas meddling, as Hamas believes Al-Sheikh is Israel’s preferred candidate to succeed Abbas.

Open gallery view Hamas militants march in Gaza City, earlier this month. Credit: Mohammed Abed / AFP

For the time being, there is no palpable effect in the West Bank from the establishment of Israel’s new government and the handing over of unprecedented authority to ministers from the radical right. However, the military foresees a possible major escalation in tensions in March and April 2023, which will coincide with the month of Ramadan, when sensitivity regarding the Temple Mount is heightened.

In December of last year, IDF Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brig. Gen. Avi Bluth predicted that a new wave of violence would begin in April. He was off by just a week – the violence erupted in late March and has yet to subside. 2022 was the worst year in the West Bank since 2015: 31 Israelis and 150 West Bank Palestinians have been killed this year.

The IDF has recently made some small adjustments to its working plan for the coming year, in an attempt to lessen the burden on combat units, in both the regular military and the reserves. Before March, just 13 battalions were deployed in the West Bank. In the wake of the terror attacks, the number was doubled to 26, with nearly half of them deployed on the "seam line."

The current plan for 2023 is to deploy 19 battalions, in the hope that the barriers and observation technology located along the line will somewhat reduce the load on the troops and enable the army to return to a reasonable training schedule, after training periods were seriously cut back throughout the past year. But these are only plans that, as always, are dependent upon the seriousness of developments in the field.