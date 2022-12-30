The Opposition’s Double Challenge – in the Knesset and in Civil Society

The immense challenge now facing Israeli opposition, in the Knesset and in civilian society, was visible on Thursday evening from the very first moment of the inauguration of the most radical government in the history of Israel.

On the one hand, loud protests during Benjamin Netanyahu’s inaugural address, an attempt to recreate the hellish pandemonium that ensued when Naftali Bennett was sworn in. On the other hand, There was also instant squirming denunciation of this protest by the right wing of the opposition, for instance Yifat Shasha-Biton of Gantz’s National Unity (“Mamlachti”) Camp, who explained to Channel 12 News that she actually supports a more “mamlachti” type of behavior.

Shasha-Biton was asked in the Knesset hallways by reporters Yair Cherki and Yaron Avraham “Whether the way is to adopt the other side’s norms,” replying: “First of all I can only speak for myself, and I assume that you saw how we conducted ourselves, I believe that we should maintain a respectable and matter-of-fact approach all the way.”

This scene reflected two of the most significant challenges facing the parliamentary opposition, which it seems to already be failing to meet: The first is whether its principals will manage to create uncompromising unity, a solid wall against the danger, of the kind Gush Emunim managed to create for Netanyahu; the other is how and whether they can free themselves of the “democracy paradox” chains in order to make this government’s life miserable just as the previous opposition did with such impressive efficacy.

The democracy paradox, or the tolerance paradox, as put by Karl Popper in his book The Open Society and Its Enemies, is the situation in which tolerance toward the intolerant leads to the end of tolerance. If we extend tolerance to the fundamentally intolerant, Popper warned, then If we are not prepared to defend the tolerant society from intolerance, then tolerance itself will be destroyed. In Israeli 2023, it can be called the mamlachti paradox. The parties that have been running their entire campaign against the Netanyahu bloc in the name of “mamlachtiut,” meaning the way things are done and not always the content, are now in a catch-22 on how to effectively fight against this government, without violating the very principle they presume to be fighting for.

The opposition parties will have to formulate for themselves where the red line lies in the struggle for the soul of the country, and which means are and are not legitimate for use in this struggle, and all this while the coalition does its best to perversely depict this struggle as undemocratic. It is no coincidence that Netanyahu, in his inaugural speech, declared that “in an orderly democracy, the rules of the game are respected.” His goal is to reduce democracy to procedures, and to prevent the incoming opposition from acting as he himself did.

“The opposition made our lives miserable,” outgoing minister Isawi Frij admitted at a Tel Aviv event held jointly by Haaretz and Peace Now, adding: “It turns out that we were little kids compared to what I saw from Likud benches in the past year. They put up a fight that wouldn’t let us function. They made us play defense the whole time and didn’t allow us even one percent of lift-off. We were always harried. We need to take what we’ve seen and this lesson – and translate it back. If we succeed, the government won’t last.” In reality, the new “mamlachti” opposition will struggle mightily to make the new government’s life miserable in the same manner.

The unity test, too, is one that the parliamentary opposition is already failing. First and foremost, in excluding the Joint List and its leader Ayman Odeh from its meetings. When incoming police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announces, on his very first day in office, that he intends to amend the racism clause as a cause for banning a person or list from running for Knesset, so that MK Odeh can no longer be elected, what opposition does he face – the one excluding Odeh itself? Odeh is right to respond to this hypocrisy by saying that this is no way to build a wall.

This dilemma will stay with the new opposition in regard to its conduct toward the government’s policies. Can Benny Gantz offer a security alternative, for instance on the Iranian issue? Can Gideon Sa’ar, who seeks dangerous reforms to the justice system himself, defend it? Can Avigdor Liberman fight corruption? And anti-Arab racism? And who will defend human right organizations threatened with crushing taxation? And what of the government’s policies in the territories, will Merav Michaeli fight against occupation and annexation? The same Michaeli, whom Frij described, at the aforementioned function, as having turned a deaf ear to his pleas for her to meet with Palestinian counterparts?

Absent Meretz in the legislature, are there even any Jewish MKs remaining on the Zionist left capable of uttering the word “occupation”? Gilad Kariv is probably the last of them. It seems that Yesh Atid’s MKs are making an effort to don the new combative role, but the test facing them is huge. It is easier to narrow unity on the opposition to issues well within the Israeli mainstream, ones that even Netanyahu enjoys depicting himself as protecting, LGBTQ and women’s rights, for instance. It won’t be enough.

Open gallery view Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gideon Sa'ar at the Knesset, today. Credit: Emil Salman

But opposition doesn’t happen only in the Knesset. Civil society will also have an enormous role in the struggle against the radical government and its draconian plans, and the dilemmas there are the same. Unity between the various organizations and initiatives is very brittle. The first proof of that was provided on the very day of the inauguration, when the LGBTQ organizations insisted on holding a protest in Tel Aviv, additional to and separate from the one held in the morning in front of the Knesset. The great challenge will be in unifying the struggles on the street: What, after all, can bring together Arabs and Jews, straights and gays, men and women, religious and secular? Can the “anyone but Bibi” camp contain the fight against the occupation as well? Apparently not. But both on the Knesset floor and in the streets, of the opposition truly wants to fight this government effectively, it will have to find enough overlap.