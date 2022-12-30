Politics, War and Soccer: 10 Events That Shook Israel in 2022

1. Ukrainian refugees come to Israel

The moment Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Israel became a key destination for thousands of people fleeing Vladimir Putin's bombs – and Israel's popularity increased as Ukraine's neighbors were inundated with refugees.

The Israeli government followed a dual policy. Massive efforts were made to expedite the arrival of Jewish Ukrainians in the hope that a temporary stay would become permanent, with some Israeli cities competing to lure them. Non-Jewish Ukrainians were welcomed less enthusiastically.

Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border in March. Credit: Visar Kryeziu /AP

In the first months of the war, Ukrainian refugees were provided with humanitarian aid, housing and basic health insurance, and were permitted to work. As the war dragged on, the government became less generous. As a result, the vast majority of people who sought refuge in Israel this year – more than 30,000 out of 46,000 – ultimately chose to leave the country.

2. Killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Israel stoked international outrage in May after Shireen Abu Akleh, an admired Palestinian journalist for Al Jazeera, was shot to death while covering an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp. The killing of the veteran reporter, also an American citizen, was widely covered abroad and sparked criticism of the army and Israeli policy in the West Bank. Israel, meanwhile, was hesitant to take responsibility for the incident.

Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh Credit: Al Jazeera/AFP

In September, the army released a summary of its own investigation, but Democratic members of the U.S. Congress demanded that the Biden administration take its own steps. In October, the FBI said it would launch a criminal investigation, opening the door to a potential U.S. interrogation of Israeli soldiers implicated in the killing – and putting Jerusalem on a collision course with Washington.

3. Terror attacks

A terror wave – most of them shooting attacks – dominated the spring, including the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April. In the city of Hadera in the north, two Arab Israelis shot and killed two members of the Border Police at a bus stop, snatched their guns and embarked on a shooting spree that wounded five people. Two days later in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, a Palestinian shot a police officer and four other people.

A week later in April, Tel Avivians were advised to stay home when a lone gunman fired an automatic weapon at a bar on Dizengoff Street, killing three people and wounding six. The assailant was shot and killed by Israeli forces the next morning in Jaffa.

Israeli soldiers on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street after the shooting attack in April. Credit: Hadas Parush

In early May, three Palestinians from Jenin entered the central ultra-Orthodox city of Elad during an Independence Day celebration and killed three people with an ax and knives.

Israel responded by revoking entry and work permits for the assailants' relatives, the result of a security cabinet decision to expand sanctions on families of terrorists – an attempt at greater deterrence.

4. Bennett-Lapid government falls apart

The spring saw the approach of the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s “government of change,” which had unseated Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennett's team chalked up a significant number of achievements, but on the eve of Passover in April, things fell apart.

Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, center, at a cabinet meeting in June. Credit: Alex Kolomoisky

Bennett was blindsided when Idit Silman, his coalition whip and a member of his Yamina party, defected to the opposition. The prime minister lost his razor-thin majority and, amid other defection threats, opted to have the Knesset dissolved. As part of a rotation agreement, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid took over as prime minister.

5. Joe Biden visits Israel

President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel in July was scheduled long before the Bennett government came tumbling down. Biden hadn’t planned to be meeting with a caretaker prime minister, Lapid, or to be visiting in the middle of an election campaign.

President Isaac Herzog, Joe Biden and Lapid in Jerusalem in July. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Still, the trip was hailed as an important step in restoring trust between the two countries, something missing during the Netanyahu years and unlikely to repeat now that the new government has taken over.

6. Fighting with Islamic Jihad in August

With Lapid prime minister for just a month, Israel launched a successful three-day air and artillery campaign against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

The confrontation began on August 1 when an undercover Israeli unit entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest Bassam al-Saadi, a leading Islamic Jihad figure in the West Bank. A few days later Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza to assassinate Tayseer al-Jabari, the head of Islamic Jihad’s military wing.

A fireball erupts after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City in August. Credit: Ashraf Amra/AFP

The group retaliated by firing rockets into southern and central Israel, beginning the three days of fighting between August 5 and 7. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 49 deaths, including 36 civilians, and more than 300 wounded. Egyptian mediation helped seal a cease-fire.

7. Reestablishment of ties with Turkey

Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in August to return their ambassadors and restore full diplomatic ties.

The two countries withdrew their envoys after the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2018. This followed more than a decade of tensions, highlighted by Israeli soldiers' storming of the ship the Mavi Marmara in 2010. They killed nine people on board – and another later died – as the Mavi Marmara attempted to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan receiving the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, in Ankara on Tuesday. Credit: Presidential Press Office/Reuters

The path to reconciliation was paved in March when President Isaac Herzog and Erdogan met in Ankara, the first official Israeli visit in 14 years. Erdogan is believed to want closer ties with Jerusalem in a bid to help counter threats from Iran. Both countries see Iran's presence in Syria as a threat to their stability, each is active in the air over Syria and each is dealing with the Russian military presence there.

8. Lebanon maritime border agreement

In October Israel and Lebanon signed a historic maritime border deal that Lapid said “strengthens and fortifies Israel’s security and freedom of action against Hezbollah and the threats from the north.” Washington brokered the agreement – the big issue was offshore natural gas reserves – which Biden said would “secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon.”

The border wall with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra in October. Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

With Netanyahu's return to power, the agreement's fate is up in the air. When the deal was signed, Netanyahu pledged not to honor it if he became prime minister again. He said his government would treat the agreement “as we have dealt with other bad agreements that we inherited from left-wing governments in the past.”

9. Bibi's back

In his historic second political comeback – his sixth stint as prime minister over three different periods – Netanyahu's right-wing bloc formed a government this week after its victory in the November 1 election. Netanyahu defied the pundits who had eulogized him, capturing 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

Benjamin Netanyahu making a toast during his new government's first cabinet meeting on Thursday. Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP

Netanyahu achieved his victory with the help of the burgeoning far-right Religious Zionism party, bringing Kahanist idealogy into the corridors of power. The 2022 election will also be remembered as the death – or at least near death – of the Zionist left, as the Meretz party failed to make it into the Knesset after Labor Party chief Merav Michaeli refused to form a joint ticket.

10. Israelis in Qatar for the World Cup

Nearly 30,000 Israeli soccer fans attended the World Cup in November and December after Qatar, which does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, agreed to let Israelis in. The visits – which included direct flights from Israel to the Qatari capital Doha – took place under heavy security.

Iranian Israelis rooting for Iran last month during the World Cup in Qatar. Credit: Oded Balilty /AP

As the Qatari Foreign Ministry warned, “Downplay your Israeli presence and Israeli identity for the sake of your personal security.”

For Israeli journalists, the welcome was even less warm. They were shunned or shouted down when they tried to interview Arab soccer fans, with the scenes gleefully shared on social media. A warm peace remains a challenge some two years after Gulf states forged formal ties with Israel.