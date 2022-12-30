Haaretz - back to home page
Man, 25, Shot and Killed in Baka al-Garbiyeh

Victim is 108th person to be murdered in Israeli-Arab community this year

Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia
The scene of the murder in Baka al-Garbiyeh on Thursday night.
The scene of the murder in Baka al-Garbiyeh on Thursday night.Credit: Israel Police
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the city of Baka al-Garbiyeh on Thursday night, making him the 108th murder victim in the Israeli-Arab community this year – including 13 women and eight children. In 2021, there were 126 murders in the Arab community.

According to eyewitnesses, the man – who has not been named – was shot with an automatic weapon while standing outside a store in the city.

Earlier Thursday, a 20-year-old was shot in a hair salon in Umm al-Fahm. According to witnesses, a masked man entered the premises and shot the victim several times in the upper body. The victim was rushed to hospital in Afula, where his condition is described as grave.

