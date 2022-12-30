Israel's New Justice Minister Takes Aim at the Supreme Court

“A different league,” Yariv Levin once said admiringly of Benjamin Netanyahu. On that occasion, one of the Likud chairman’s most loyal supporters also tried to explain the secret of his power.

“It could be that the reason he has managed to survive so long is his very, very instrumental way of looking at things,” Levin said. “You’re there where he needs you, when he needs you and on the issue he needs you. Period. There are no sentiments.”

Now, Netanyahu has put the man who was always there for him exactly where he needs him today – in the Justice Ministry.

Levin made the above comments to police investigators in January 2017, when he was tourism minister. He was questioned twice about suspicions that Netanyahu negotiated with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes over a deal in which the daily would give Netanyahu favorable coverage, in exchange for Netanyahu supporting legislation to undermine Yedioth’s main rival, Israel Hayom.

Netanyahu and Mozes met in late January 2014, in the midst of an election campaign, when passing legislation was almost impossible. Netanyahu’s then-chief of staff, Ari Harow, testified that he tried anyway. He summoned Levin and Zeev Elkin, the men who got things done for him, and asked them if a softer version of the bill could be advanced immediately. Both told him no.

“I remember something like that,” Netanyahu later told police. “There was some kind of conversation about this possibility.”

Levin, in contrast, was afflicted by amnesia, sticking to it even when police showed him that the meeting was on his calendar and told him Netanyahu had admitted it. “You’re being a little evasive,” one officer said. “Heaven forbid,” Levin replied. But prosecutors didn’t buy Levin’s story, and the indictment against Netanyahu describes the meeting in detail.

In another few months, Levin, now justice minister, will enter the Jerusalem District Court to testify in Netanyahu’s trial. “There’s nothing to these cases,” he once said dismissively. “This is a scandalous event – cases about crimes that don’t exist, false leaks, threats against witnesses, a completely unacceptable decision-making process.” Testifying will give him a chance to stick a spoke in the wheels of the proceedings, in which his patron is the principal defendant.

To Levin’s credit, it must be said that unlike his opportunistic party colleagues, who are hitching a ride on this ugly trend, he began espousing his legal ideology long before Netanyahu’s criminal cases arose. From his first days in the Knesset, he has tried to advance legislation that would strip the justice system of its independence and give the politicians control over it. The person who stopped him, time after time, was Netanyahu.

In 2011, Levin and Elkin submitted a bill to require Supreme Court nominees to undergo public hearings at the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, which would have the right to veto their appointment. Then-Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein, recognizing the bill’s destructive implications, protested to Netanyahu, who quickly removed it from the agenda.

He had done the same a few months earlier, when Levin proposed canceling the seniority system for appointing Supreme Court presidents and letting the Knesset choose the chief justice instead.

Netanyahu also buried a proposal by then-Justice Minister Yaakov Neeman that Levin enthusiastically supported: splitting the attorney general’s job into two posts, the government’s legal adviser and the head of the prosecution. Now, such a split is on the agenda once again.

This would enable the government to strip the attorney general’s job of all content and appoint an obedient chief prosecutor who would try to sabotage Netanyahu’s trial. If Levin moves quickly on this proposal, it will be a clear declaration of his intentions.

The big question is how much rope Netanyahu will give him. The prime minister knows that if he lets Levin implement his agenda – stripping the High Court of Justice of its powers by politicizing the Judicial Appointments Committee, or through legislation barring judicial review of government decisions – it could spur Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and other justices to resign, creating a constitutional crisis that would make it clear to the world that Israel is no longer a shaky democracy, but an authoritarian regime. Such a development would have consequences.

People who have worked with Netanyahu described the many discussions devoted to proceedings at the International Criminal Court. They have trouble believing “he’d take a risk like that and give Levin carte blanche,” as one said.

Another commented, “Netanyahu knows that the moment the world sees there’s no independent justice system in Israel, that the High Court and the legal advisers have been weakened, it will realize that its investigations of security incidents in which innocents were killed can’t be trusted. What mainly worried him in the past weren’t arrest warrants for officers and politicians; they are just symptoms of something deeper – Israel’s delegitimization in the Western world, to the point of becoming a pariah state.”

Levin’s perspective is different. “The idea that we were safe as long as the Supreme Court was in the picture has long since collapsed,” he said. He has described the justices as members of a radical leftist minority who use their power to impose their values on the majority, even though in practice, the court has sided with the state on most petitions related to the occupation, approving settlements and home demolitions.

Even today’s passive court evidently isn’t passive enough for Levin. If it were up to him, he would fill the court with ultra-conservative justices, bureaucrats in robes who would restrict themselves to hearing marginal petitions and wouldn’t prevent the government from ruling, the Knesset from legislating or the army from winning.

In his statements to the police in the Yedioth case, Levin said that after the 2013 election, Netanyahu told him he wouldn’t be a minister. "He said, ‘choose which post you’d prefer – deputy defense minister or deputy foreign minister.’ There was a plant on the table. I pointed to the plant and said, ‘Do I resemble that?’ Then he said, ‘No, no. I knew you wouldn’t agree.’”

In recent weeks, several politicians have heard Levin say he had no interest in being justice minister if he didn't get a green light for far-reaching changes. Even if Netanyahu understands the dangers such changes pose, his partners’ hunger to implement them, his troubling criminal cases and his fear that the High Court will undermine his governing coalition – first and foremost by nixing Arye Dery’s cabinet appointment – may lead him to let Levin implement at least part of his revolution.

When asked by police how he got into politics, Levin said that with former Prime Minister Menachem Begin having been an honored guest at his circumcision, “I didn’t have many choices.” But Begin almost certainly wouldn’t have shared Levin’s theories of democracy.

“We have learned that an elected parliamentary majority can be a tool in the ruling group’s hands and a cover for tyranny,” Begin wrote in 1952. “Therefore, if the people want elections, they must enshrine their rights even against parliament, so that its majority, which serves the government more than overseeing it, can’t deprive them of these rights. This can only be achieved through ‘the supremacy of law,’ codifying civil liberties in a ‘Basic Law’ or a ‘supreme law’ and giving judges the power to overturn any law that contradicts this Basic Law, that violates civil liberties.”