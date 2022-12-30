Israel Joins Other Countries Requiring COVID Testing of Passengers Arriving From China

Israeli Health Minister Arye Dery issued an order Friday requiring foreign airlines that operate flights from China to Israel to allow non-Israelis to board the flights only if they have taken a PCR test within 72 hours of the flight. The action follows an upsurge in cases of COVID-19 in China.

Dery, who just took office as health minister on Thursday, met on Friday with outgoing ministry director general Nachman Ash and his incoming replacement, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, who had been ministry director general when the coronavirus pandemic erupted in 2020. The meeting was also attended by other senior health officials including the country’s COVID czar, Salman Zarka, and the ministry’s director of public health, Sharon Alroy-Preis.

Ash, the outgoing director general, convened his own meeting on Thursday, where it had been decided not to make changes to air travel policy after it turned out that only the only variant detected in China was the omicron variant, which had already spread through Israel before. Now, however, the ministry is advising Israelis to avoid nonessential travel to China and Dery, the leader of the Shas party, has asked that the ministry continue to monitor the incidence of the virus in China. It was also decided to resume testing on a voluntary basis at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion airport for Israelis and foreign passengers arriving from China.

For its part, the United States has announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of the surge of infections. The new U.S. requirements, which start January 5, apply to travelers regardless of their nationality and vaccination status.

Open gallery view COVID-19 checks at Ben-Gurion Airport Credit: Emil Salman

This week, China’s National Health Commission decided to halt the publication of daily reports on the COVID situation in the country amid concern about the reliability of the data and a surge in cases after strict health restrictions were lifted. Despite a major jump in the number of infections, the commission refrained from disclosing daily COVID fatality figures for four days straight and then halted the practice altogether.

Last week China changed its criteria regarding what it considered a COVID death, saying that the only cases authorities would consider as COVID deaths, were patients who perished from pneumonia or respiratory insufficiency as a result of the virus.

With reporting by The Associated Press.