Benjamin Netanyahu entered his hand-over meeting with Yair Lapid on Thursday trailing illegitimacy in his wake. For an entire year, from June 2021 to June 2022, he led a campaign of incitement, vilification and calls for insurrection against the outgoing government. By means overt and covert, in violation of all rules of the game both in parliament and on the street, through violent thugs operating with his tacit blessing. His methods should be learned in every school for budding dictators, and every fascist cadet course.

The lies he pumped methodically into the collective consciousness, reminiscent of dark regimes (“53 billion handed over to the Muslim Brotherhood!” and such) ate away at the already weak stability of the Bennett-Lapid government, until its dissolution. And if anyone still harbored doubts as to the circumstances of Idit Silman’s defection from the coalition, her swearing in as environmental protection minister on Thursday (at the expense of loyal Likud MK Gila Gamliel) proves there was no ideology there. Only a person born with no nose failed to detect the stench surrounding the appointment. But where there is no evidence there is also, supposedly, no crime.

One by one came the ministers: The draft-dodger who defrauded the IDF will also serve as a minister in the Defense Ministry. The terror supporter and racist draft reject will run the Police and Border Police. The sad-eyed serial offender will hold two major ministries, and later the treasury. The Arab-haters from Otzma Yehudit, the radical settler from Kiryat Arba who finds medical treatment for gays contrary to her faith, the man disqualified from becoming IDF chief of staff, those plotting evil against Reform and Conservative Jews, the vulgar woman who screeched against ministers without portfolios in the outgoing government only to belly-crawl all the way to precisely such a post in the incoming one. And above all, the defendant in corruption charges, for whom this is the last chance to cancel his trial, shatter the justice system and change the system of government forever. Benjamin Netanyahu is not about to let this opportunity pass him by.

A male, Haredi, ultranationalist, mega-conservative government, overly representing the extreme sections of society, some of whom openly seek to undermine the foundations of liberal democracy. This is Israel, entering 2023 and approaching its 75th birthday.

One light shone in this darkness: the speech by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. He knows precisely why Netanyahu chose him for the job: to somewhat allay the stench of the discrimination clause in the coalition agreements, and the crime of putting Avi Maoz in charge of Israel’s outsourced education. Ohana played his part: Time and again he mentioned his partner Alon Haddad, sitting in the gallery (to the horror of Haredi MKs); Ohana over-emphasized that the Knesset he heads will “harm no families.” Rest assured: This was coordinated and approved by Netanyahu, the legitimizer of homophobia in our time, who looked on approvingly. Fig-leaf Ohana will talk, Avi Maoz will act.

In retrospect, the opposition and media’s focus on the LGBT issue diverted attention from the great catastrophe: the ruin and devastation Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, backed by 100 percent of the government, plan to visit upon the rule of law – the State Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the High Court of Justice. This is how you slide into a Russian-Turkish-Polish-Hungarian-style dictatorship. When you harm the gatekeepers and judges, you remove the cover of protection for human and civil rights. Then everyone gets hurt, gays and straights alike.

Gang of four

The cabinet table that had to be expanded because of the number of ministers (30 at the moment), symbolized the generational and class revolution in Likud. The two most senior ministers are refugees from Kulanu (Yoav Gallant at the truncated Defense Ministry and Eli Cohen temporarily at Foreign Affairs). Two defectors from Yamina, Idit Silman and Amichai Chikli, barely a year and a half in the Knesset, are already ministers. And who is not? Yuli Edelstein, who once wanted to run against Netanyahu for the party leadership and dared to criticize him. And Danny Danon, an independent type but a man with a rich record and proven ability. Gila Gamliel, who is also no Bibi-ist and is hated by Sara, was appointed in the final seconds to the position least suited to her qualifications, minister of intelligence affairs.

On the Likud backbenches, an embittered quartet is gathering: Danon, Edelstein, Dudi Amsalem and David Bitan. Certain circles are already calling them “the gang of four” (as in Mao’s Communist China in the 1970s). It is now clear why Netanyahu insisted on revoking the “law of four” which had allowed that number of lawmakers to split legally from their caucus. He knew what he was doing. Even had the law remained in effect, they wouldn’t have left, but they would have had the power to use it as leverage to threaten, troll and achieve things.

Yisrael Katz was thoroughly humiliated all the way to the Energy Ministry (for one year!) and then to the Foreign Ministry for two. Big mistake. He should have stayed in the Knesset to lead the internal opposition. It’s just that he’s incapable of looking in the mirror and not seeing a minister there. Incidentally, on Thursday three foreign ministers were sworn in: de facto No. 1 Netanyahu, de facto No. 2 Ron Dermer, for whose sake the Ministry of Strategic Affairs was resurrected. The de jure ministers Cohen and Katz are really in fifth place; before them come President Isaac Herzog and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

The rotation plague hasn’t passed over the Foreign Ministry. One year, two years, one year. There has been so much splitting, crushing and butchering, with ministers upon ministers shuffling and reshuffling authority, that this isn’t a government – it’s a psychotic episode.

In the new opposition there are differences in style between the largest party, Yesh Atid, and the runner-up National Unity Party. The former heckled, shouted, interrupted and boycotted the swearing-in. This was a somewhat pale imitation of the previous opposition’s beastly rampaging. Even this was a wasted effort. They will never be able to imitate the wildness of their predecessors on the day of their swearing-in. Benny Gantz’s people sat in their seats and behaved properly. In his speech, Gantz even condemned the behavior of Lapid and his people. This should not be perceived as a wink towards Netanyahu, as in, Bibi, take me. It’s just that you have to know Gantz. This is who he is, his personality, his way. Anyone who thinks he will again go under the wing of the man who robbed, cheated and humiliated him in the “unity government” doesn’t really know him.